EastEnders production limped along with some bumps and hiccups. Certainly in the UK, recent delays came with the Euro 2000. However, news came that got around that a bit. Actually, fans might expect some gaps and blips again during the Olympics as well. However, the news this week that seems intriguing, is that Tommy Slater, (Shay Crotty) disappeared without much fanfare on the July 1 episode. Fans knew he already farewelled the cast back in April.