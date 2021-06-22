Cancel
Georgetown, SC

Finance Dept. receives top honor for annual comprehensive report

 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Georgetown County Finance Department has received the highest form of recognition available in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting. The Department was presented last week with the international Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association. The award is for the department’s exemplary work on the county’s Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2020. This is the fifth consecutive year the department has received this honor for its work on the comprehensive report.

