'I am just so in love': Former Bachelor star Alex Nation shares incredible images of her unborn child after getting a 4D ultrasound at 30 weeks pregnant

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

She's currently in the third trimester of pregnancy and is around 30 weeks pregnant with her second child.

And on Wednesday, former Bachelor star Alex Nation shared the sweet and incredible images from her 4D ultrasound.

The 28-year-old shared a series of pictures from the scan on Instagram, commenting: 'I am just so in love.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8OsC_0achWLNV00
'I am just so in love': On Wednesday, former Bachelor star Alex Nation shared incredible images of her unborn child after getting a 4D ultrasound at 30 weeks pregnant

Referring to her partner Carson Jory, Alex added: 'Carson, we made that!'

'Not long now Baby J. Thank you Precious Glimpse Melbourne for such a special experience, I can not stop looking at these images.'

The images show an incredible close up of the baby's face in the womb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dRIDy_0achWLNV00
'Not long now Baby J. Thank you Precious Glimpse Melbourne for such a special experience, I can not stop looking at these images,' Alex wrote

Alex first announced her pregnancy post in January.

Just one week ago, Alex shared a sweet black and white photo of herself and her baby bump saying she's 30 weeks along.

She captioned the image: '30 weeks of growing you. 30 weeks of loving you.'

In December last year, Alex debuted her romance with tradesman Carson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fisFt_0achWLNV00
Not long now! Alex first announced her pregnancy post in January. Just one week ago, Alex shared a sweet black and white photo of herself and her baby bump saying she's 30 weeks along
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O0ek8_0achWLNV00
New love: In December last year, Alex debuted her romance with tradesman Carson

She did not mention how long they'd been dating, but her friends in the comments section did not seem to be surprised by the announcement.

Fans of The Bachelor will remember Alex as the winner of the fourth season, but her romance with rope-access technician Richie didn't last.

They quietly broke up in 2017, after filming the show the previous year.

Before her rise to fame, Alex became pregnant as a teenager to her boyfriend Joel Porter, to whom she was later briefly married. Their son, Elijah, is now 10 years old.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tv9g5_0achWLNV00
Familiar face: Fans of The Bachelor will remember Alex as the winner of the fourth season, but her romance with rope-access technician Richie didn't last
