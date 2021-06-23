Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hair Care

Joh Bailey hair salon in Double Bay is added to Sydney's list of Covid exposure sites - just days after Phoebe Burgess visited for a blow-dry

By Mary Mrad
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 12 days ago

Joh Bailey hair salon in Double Bay has been added to Sydney's growing list of Covid exposure sites, just days after former WAG-turned-influencer Phoebe Burgess visited for a blow-dry.

The venue was exposed from June 17 to June 19.

The 32-year-old ex wife of former NRL star Sam Burgess shared a series of photos from inside the salon on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dyKrc_0achWCQy00
New alert: Joh Bailey hair salon in Double Bay is added to Sydney's list of Covid exposure sites - just days after Phoebe Burgess (pictured) visited for a blow-dry

Phoebe visited Joh Bailey on June 22, days after the exposure.

Double Bay's Matteo restaurant has also been added to Sydney's exposure list, as well as Paddington's Christo's Pizzeria.

Anyone who has been to the venues are considered a close contact and must get tested immediately.

Celebrity hairstylist Joh Bailey opened the doors to his first hair salon in Double Bay in 1985.

He currently owns three other salons in New South Wales in Sydney's CBD, Bondi Junction and Bowral.

Over the past 35 years, Joh's clientele has included Olivia Newton-John, Kylie Minogue, Eva Longoria, Elle Macpherson and most notably the late Princess Diana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3558X6_0achWCQy00
New exposure sight: On Wednesday, it was announced the Joh Bailey salon was exposed from June 17 to June 19
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12xfmW_0achWCQy00
 Phoebe visited to the hair salon on June 22, days after the exposure

WHAT ARE THE NEW COVID RESTRICTIONS?

From 4pm Wednesday for one week:

Visitors to households will be limited to 5 guests – including children;

Masks will be compulsory in all indoor non-residential settings, including workplaces, and at organised outdoor events;

Drinking while standing at indoor venues will not be allowed;

Singing by audiences at indoor shows or by congregants at indoor places of worship will not be allowed;

Dancing will not be allowed at indoor hospitality venues or nightclubs however, dancing is allowed at weddings for the bridal party only (no more than 20 people);

Dance and gym classes limited to 20 per class (masks must be worn);

The one person per four square metre rule will be re-introduced for all indoor and outdoor settings, including weddings and funerals;

Outdoor seated events will be limited to 50% seated capacity;

Previous public transport capacity limits, represented by green dots, will be reintroduced

Those who were at the salon during the affected times received a text message from NSW Health.

'You have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus at Joh Bailey Double Bay on 17 June 2021,' began the message.

'You may have COVID-19 and could give it to others.'

It then orders the recipient to 'self-isolate until 11.59pm on 1 July 2021', and informs them that they will receive a second text with 'information about getting a COVID-19 test'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PwU5o_0achWCQy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SaquP_0achWCQy00
Health scare: Those who were at the salon during the affected times received a text message from NSW Health

It comes as Sydney's Covid outbreak rose to 31 on Wednesday, mostly linked to the Bondi Junction epicentre, prompting sweeping restrictions across the city.

New South Wales has recorded 13 cases of Covid-19 community transmission overnight but Premier Gladys Berejiklian has stopped short of sending Sydney into a hard lockdown.

For the next week from 4pm on Wednesday, household gatherings will be limited to five visitors and masks will be compulsory in all all indoor venues, including workplaces and gym classes.

Drinking while standing in pubs and bars will also be banned and those who live and work in seven hotspot council areas will not be allowed to leave metropolitan Sydney unless they have an essential reason.

Those council areas are the City of Sydney, Waverley, Woollahra, Bayside, Canada Bay, Inner West and Randwick - home to about 782,000 residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhE3G_0achWCQy00
Celebrity hairstylist Joh Bailey owns fours salons in New South Wales in Sydney's CBD, Bondi Junction, Double Bay and Bowral. Pictured Roxy Jacenko visiting the salon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RGBFd_0achWCQy00
Success: Over the past 35 years, celebrity hairstylist Joh Bailey's (right) clientele has included Olivia Newton-John, Kylie Minogue, Eva Longoria (left), Elle Macpherson and most notably the late Princess Diana

The tightened rules - which also include a 50 per cent capacity restriction for outdoor seated events - will apply to Sydney, the Blue Mountains and Central Coast and Shellharbour regions.

The majority of the new cases stem from a birthday party on Saturday in West Hoxton, in western Sydney, which included the Bondi Junction Westfield worker.

A day before, a two-year-old child who attended Little Zak's childcare in Narellan Vale, near Campbelltown, on Monday.

The Bondi cluster began last week after a Sydney Airport limousine driver tested positive to the highly-infectious Delta variant, which started spreading at Bondi Junction's busy Westfield shopping centre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wr5Lm_0achWCQy00
It comes as Sydney's Covid outbreak rose to 31 on Wednesday. Those who live and work in seven hotspot suburbs will not be allowed to leave metropolitan Sydney unless they have an essential reason

NEW EXPOSURE SITES IN SYDNEY

Call NSW Health immediately, get tested and isolate regardless of the result:

QF163 (Qantas) - June 18 from Sydney to Wellington, NZ

NZ247 (Air New Zealand) - June 21 from Wellington, NZ to Sydney

Bondi: Totti's Bondi - Saturday June 19, 5pm - 6.30pm

Mascot: Wallabies Thai Restaurant - Saturday June 19, 11.30am - 12pm (anyone who dined outside)

Bondi Junction: Chanel fragrance and beauty - Friday June 18, 12pm - 12.25pm

Sydney: ANZ Martin Place - Thursday June 17, 11.45am - 3.15pm (anyone on level 2)

Get tested and isolate until a negative test is received:

Paddington: Christo’s Pizzeria - Monday 21 June at 5.55pm – 8.30pm

Double Bay: Joh Bailey hairdresser -Thursday 17 June at 8am – 5pm, Friday 18 June at 8am – 5pm, Saturday 19 June at 8am – 5pm

Double Bay: Matteo Restaurant, Friday 18 June at 5.30pm – 7pm

Bondi: The Royal Bondi - Saturday June 19, 5pm - 6.30pm

Spring Farm: Woolworths - Sunday June 20, 9.30am - 10am

Mascot: Wallabies Thai Restaurant - Saturday June 19, 11.30am - 12pm (anyone who dined inside)

Bondi Junction: Starbucks - Friday June 18, 11am - 12pm

Sydney: ANZ Martin Place - Thursday June 17, 11.45am - 3.15pm (anyone on ground and level 1)

Mascot Central Shopping Precinct - Anytime between Friday June 18 and Tuesday June 22

Community Policy
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

196K+
Followers
75K+
Post
83M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kylie Minogue
Person
Elle Macpherson
Person
Olivia Newton John
Person
Christo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Salon#Salons#Nightclubs#Covid#Nrl#Double Bay#Joh Bailey Double Bay#Hotspot Council#Narellan Vale#Sydney Call Nsw Health#Air New Zealand#Wallabies Thai Restaurant#Chanel#Anz Martin Place
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Fashion
Place
Sydney
News Break
Hair Care
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Covid's tentacles spread across SEVENTEEEN suburbs all over Sydney with fears the virus has already escaped after infected sewage was found 750km away in the outback - as huge new exposure list is revealed

Thousands more Sydneysiders risk being plunged into isolation after Covid spread its tentacles across dozens of busy venues spanning 17 suburbs, from the virus-addled east to the north shore and a busy Parramatta shopping centre. In an unprecedented late night drop of new exposure sites on Thursday, NSW Health put...
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

Phoebe Burgess - who is self-isolating at her parents' estate after visiting Covid-infected Joh Bailey salon - is seen chatting with her sisters in a socially-distanced garden snap

Phoebe Burgess has been in isolation following a recent visit to Joh Bailey hair salon in Sydney's Double Bay, amid fears several hairdressers worked while infectious with Covid. The 32-year-old, who appears to be bunkered down at her parents' estate, was seen in a picture with sisters, Harriet and Jemima,...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Meet the 'Bailey girls': Revealed - the high-profile customers of celebrity hairdresser Joh Bailey caught up in Sydney's Covid outbreak after 1,000 patrons of his Double Bay salon were exposed to virus

A string of high-profile Sydney socialites have found themselves in isolation after being exposed to Covid-19 while at the salon of celebrity hairdresser Joh Bailey. Bailey warned earlier in the week more than 1,000 customers and staff at his flagship outlet in Double Bay have been exposed to coronavirus by an infected hairdresser.
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

McDonald's, a busy CBD bank, an entire hotel, 10 buses and six trains are among new Sydney coronavirus exposure sites plunging hundreds into strict isolation

A McDonald's, a busy bank and an entire hotel have been added to Sydney's growing list of exposure sites, forcing hundreds of people into strict isolation. The fast food outlet on Bondi Beach was marked as an exposure site on June 25 between 11.30am and 12pm while the Meriton Suites Hotel in Mascot is listed all day on June 19 and June 21.
FitnessPosted by
Daily Mail

Fitness First, KFC and an Italian restaurant are among new Covid exposure sites in Sydney with EVERYONE at a swim school plunged into 14-day isolation - here's the full list

Thirteen new Covid exposure sites have been added to Sydney's growing list, including a busy KFC, a packed gym and an entire kid's swim school. The lasted venues flagged by New South Wales Health are scattered right across the Harbour City from the Covid-ravaged east where the outbreak began, to the city, inner west and western suburbs.
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Popular Thai restaurant, supermarkets and even MORE Virgin Australia flights are added to Queensland's list of exposure sites after teenager working on a Covid ward flew around the state

A popular Thai restaurant, two busy supermarkets along with even more Virgin Australia flights have been added to Queensland's list of growing exposure sites, as the state is plunged into a three day lockdown. The decision was made after the state recorded two new locally-acquired cases, including a teenager who...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

How hundreds are in isolation after infected hairdresser at Joh Bailey's salon worked and travelled between his home and Sydney's west for THREE DAYS while positive

Hundreds of customers at a hairdressing salon frequented by Sydney's high society have been thrown into isolation by an infected employee. Joh Bailey's in Double Bay, in the city's eastern suburbs, could spread the virus across Sydney, after a hairdresser worked for three days on June 17 to 19 while infectious - putting hundreds of people at risk.
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Bunnings, Chemist Warehouse and a hospital are added to Sydney's spiralling Covid exposure site list with a popular Chinese restaurant on alert for SIX DAYS - so do you need to isolate?

A Bunnings and Chemist Warehouse have been added to Sydney's growing Covid exposure site list, plunging hundreds more into isolation. The new venues were announced on Monday night, after the state recorded 35 new locally acquired cases with the Bondi cluster now surging to 238 infections. Dozens more are yet...
RugbyPosted by
Daily Mail

Controversial footy star Jack de Belin is fined along with 12 teammates for attending a house party hosted by fellow NRL star Paul Vaughan in breach of Sydney's lockdown

Jack de Belin is caught up in St George Illawarra's Covid-19 breach after it emerged he also attended Paul Vaughan's Saturday night barbecue. The NRL is investigating Vaughan's house party after NSW Police issued $1,000 fines the 13 players and Vaughan's wife Ellie for breaching stay-at-home orders. De Belin was...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Inside the Canadian town wiped off the map by a heat wave: ‘I watched my pets burn alive’

Nine foot high flames were lapping at Pierre Quevillon’s Lytton home when he bundled his two dogs into his truck, ready to flee town.He ran back inside to rescue his cat, only to return to his truck to find it already engulfed in flames.With no choice but to abandon his burning vehicle, and the dogs inside, Quevillon fled town on foot, his cat in his arms.“I ran towards the town and the fire was pretty much following me,” he says. “And in about 15 minutes, the whole town was gone.”Quevillon is one of an estimated 1,000 residents of Lytton,...