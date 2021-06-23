Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Stocks end listless day on Wall Street mixed as calm returns

By DAMIAN J. TROISE, STAN CHOE
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QvFWk_0achW8zJ00

NEW YORK — (AP) — A listless day on Wall Street ended with indexes mixed on Wednesday, as nervousness continues to wash out of the market following last week’s jolt by the Federal Reserve.

The S&P 500 slipped 4.60 points, or 0.1%, to 4,241.84 after earlier meandering between very modest gains and losses. It’s 0.3% below its record high set a week and a half ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 71.34, or 0.2%, to 33,874.24, while the Nasdaq composite added to its record set a day before. It inched up by 18.46, or 0.1%, to 14,271.73.

The majority of stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but gains for financial companies and others that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.

Markets have calmed notably since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected.

The super-low rates the Fed has engineered to carry the economy through the pandemic have made investing easy for more than a year. They’ve propped up prices across markets, and any change would be a big deal. That’s why the Fed’s announcement triggered an immediate drop for stocks and rise in Treasury yields.

But since then, investors have focused more on how it may be still be years before the first rate hike hits, particularly as Fed officials continue to say they see the high inflation sweeping the economy being only a temporary problem.

Before the Fed raises rates for the first time since 2018, it will likely first have to check off several items, investment giant Capital Group said in a recent report.

First, the Fed will announce that it will reduce the bond purchases it’s making to keep longer-term interest rates low. Then it will actually begin tapering, before ending tapering and then signaling that a rate hike is coming.

“That schedule will take time, and Fed officials have made it clear that they will remain patient,” said Capital Group, which runs American Funds, in its midyear outlook.

In the meantime, the economy continues to roar higher, and corporate profits are soaring.

One measure of nervousness among stock investors in the market, known as the VIX, fell about 2%. Earlier in the day, it came close to its lowest level since the pandemic sell-off began in February 2020.

Of course, if the Fed is wrong and higher inflation is longer lasting, the central bank will then have to get more aggressive about raising rates.

The latest data on inflation will come on Friday with the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge. It will cover May, which the consumer price index has already said saw year-over-year inflation of 5%.

Bond yields were holding relatively steady following a mixed set of economic data. The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 1.48% from 1.47% late Tuesday. The two-year yield held at 0.25%.

Preliminary readings on the economy in June from IHS Markit showed manufacturing is growing at a stronger pace than economists expected, but growth for services industries fell short of forecasts.

Sales of new homes in May also failed to meet economists' forecasts. It was the second straight monthly decline, as surging prices for homes slow activity. Besides a shortage of homes on the market, inflation has also been driving home prices higher because of increased costs for lumber and other building materials.

European markets were mostly lower. The DAX in Germany lost 1.2%, and the CAC 40 in France fell 0.9%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.2%.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 was nearly unchanged while other markets were stronger. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 1.8%, and stocks in Seoul gained 0.4%.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Community Policy
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
34K+
Followers
57K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Consumer Price Index#Interest Rates#Nasdaq#Fed#Treasury#Capital Group#American Funds#The Federal Reserve#Ihs Markit#European#Hang Seng#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
Country
Japan
News Break
Markets
Country
Germany
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar pauses as rate hike fears ebb, Fed minutes up next

SINGAPORE, July 5 (Reuters) - The dollar was stuck in neutral on Monday, after hitting a speed bump when last week’s mixed bag of U.S. labour data allayed investor fears about a hastening end to monetary stimulus. While the headline June job creation figure beat forecasts, unemployment ticked higher and...
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Index Continues to Make All-Time Highs

The S&P 500 rallied rather significantly heading into the weekend as the jobs number came out with an addition of 850,000 for the month of June. That shows that the United States is recovering much quicker than many of the other world’s economies, so it makes sense that money would continue to flow into the stock markets in that country. Furthermore, we have been in an uptrend for quite some time, and it is likely that we see continuation given enough time.
Businesskitco.com

JGB yields dip as U.S. payrolls reduce bets on Fed's tapering

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Yields on Japanese government bonds dipped on Monday after U.S. jobs data last week showed strong employment growth but limited wage inflation pressure, reducing expectations of early tapering in the Federal Reserve’s stimulus. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.035%, while the...
StocksNECN

Stock Futures Are Flat After S&P 500 and Nasdaq Notch Another Round of Records

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading on Monday as Wall Street gets set to kick off the holiday-shortened week with the S&P 500 at a record high. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 30 points. S&P 500 futures were little changed and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped less than 0.1%. U.S. markets remained closed for the July 4 Independence Day holiday.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar awaits Fed minutes, kiwi aloft on rate expectations

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar rose on Tuesday after a strong business survey pulled forward rate hike expectations there to as soon November, while its Australian counterpart crept higher ahead of its own crucial central bank policy meeting later in the day. The U.S. dollar and other majors...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Oil Prices Extend Gains After OPEC+ Talks Fail, Most Equities Up

Oil extended gains in Asian trade Tuesday after a gathering of top producers fell apart without any agreement on a plan to lift output despite stockpiles shrinking and demand surging along with the global economic recovery. The breakdown of talks between OPEC and other key crude nations raised the possibility...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Yuan ticks higher, investors await Fed minutes, China inflation data

SHANGHAI, July 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan ticked higher against the dollar on Tuesday on a firmer official guidance, with investors awaiting minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting and China's June inflation data before betting on the currency's move. Traders said the two events could bring some volatility to the yuan trading as the Fed minutes due on Wednesday could offer more details on U.S. policymakers' thinking over the timing to pare back stimulus, while China's consumer inflation data due out on Friday could influence the People's Bank of China stance on tightening monetary policy. Prior to market opening, PBOC set the midpoint rate at 6.4613 per dollar, 82 pips or 0.13% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4695. In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4619 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4617 at midday, 22 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Strategists at OCBC Bank said the sentiment was neutral as the yuan traded in the "middle of the multi-session range between 6.44 and 6.49 per dollar". "Preference is to buy dips towards range lows at 6.4400/500," they recommended in a note. Meanwhile, some analysts said both official and private surveys in June showed that the services sector was still expanding, but not as fast. "The weakening price growth in the services industry once again underlines the muted transmission of PPI to service CPI, suggesting that our forecast of limited CPI inflationary pressures remains on the right track," Song Shanshan, economist for Greater China at HSBC, said in a note. Song expects the PBOC would not rush into tightening and was likely to keep lending benchmark rate unchanged through the end of next year. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.142 from the previous close of 92.247, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4633 per dollar. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4613 6.4695 0.13% Spot yuan 6.4617 6.4639 0.03% Divergence from 0.01% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.03% Spot change since 2005 28.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.03 98.13 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.142 92.247 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4633 -0.02% * Offshore 6.6295 -2.54% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks extend global rally after U.S. jobs report

TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Most Asian stocks gained on Monday, extending the rally that took global equities to a record high after a U.S. jobs report signalled the economic recovery remained intact but didn’t yet warrant any immediate withdrawal of Federal Reserve stimulus. Japanese markets, however, bucked the trend,...
Industryfidelity.com

EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks to Edge Higher But Oil Weakens on OPEC+ Deadlock

U.K., Italy Services PMI; Eurozone Quarterly Balance of Payments, Sectoral Accounts; France Industrial Production; UK Official Reserves, Car Registrations; OECD CPI; U.S. Observed, Financial Markets Closed; updates from Repsol, Ryanair. Opening Call:. Equities in. Europe. are likely to edge up on Monday, with gains capped due to the U.S....
StocksPosted by
Financial World

Wall St. hits record following robust June employment data

On Friday, Wall St. had closed out the session in a buoyant texture with all three key indices - benchmark S&P 500, trade-sensitive Dow and tech-heavy Nasdaq – wrapping up the session at record closing peak, while the US equity market bellwether S&P 500 had notched the longest streak of record closing highs since the June of 1997.
BusinessDailyFx

Yen Q3 Fundamental Forecast: Road Ahead Remains Tough

Japanese Yen, USD/JPY, Fed, Inflation, Inelastic Travel Demand – Third Quarter Fundamental Forecast. Japanese Yen weakness slowed in the second quarter, road ahead not easy. A key upside factor for USD/JPY remains a less-dovish Federal Reserve. Inelastic travel demand, vaccination rates may keep US inflation elevated. To read the full...
BusinessFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Rising pay worries Wall Street

NEW YORK – Everyone would like to get paid more, but the worry on Wall Street is there could be too much of a good thing. Wages are going up for workers across many industries as the economy roars out of the recession. And in terms of inflation, which is the bogeyman for investors right now, a big and sustained gain in wages would be even more dangerous than the price spikes already seen for oil and other commodities.
MarketsPosted by
Financial World

Gold soars as US job data fails to flesh up early taper-talk bets, posts weekly gain

On Friday, the precious safe-haven gold futures’ prices rose nearly 0.8 per cent, hovering closer to a $1,800 per ounce psychological handle and widening their distances further from a two-month high hit earlier in the week, as the American Dollar fell after US Labour Department’s closely monitored nonfarm payroll data had failed to lift up investors’ morale despite reporting the highest number of job gains in more than 10 months, eventually weighing on investors’ prospects of an initiation of early taper-talks.
New York City, NYbuffalonynews.net

Champagne flows on Wall Street as Roaring 20s return

NEW YORK, New York - The U.S. economy is flying, new jobs are being created in the hundreds of thousands each month, and stocks are trading at their highest levels in history. For the U.S., it's the Roaring Twenties all over again. Wall Street rallied again on Friday, unsurprisingly, following the Labor Department's release on the June jobs report.
Stocksinvestorsobserver.com

Wall Street Sees Narrowly Mixed Open; Weekly Jobless Claims Fall

US stock futures were cautiously mixed Thursday as traders digested a raft of readings on the US economy in the first trading day of the second half of 2021. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 56 points or 0.2%, S&P futures increased 5 points or 0.1% and Nasdaq futures slipped 16 points or 0.1%.