Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Paul George Reacts To Missing Both Free Throws In Game 2 Against Suns

By Farbod Esnaashari
Posted by 
AllClippers
AllClippers
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dbSXv_0achVtz400

The Clippers made every proper play to win Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns down the stretch. After two clutch shots by Paul George, a clutch block by Ivica Zubac, and a clutch deflection by Patrick Beverley, it all came down to Paul George making two free throws - he didn't.

Paul George scored 10 points on 5 shots in the fourth quarter, but unfortunately, none of it will be remembered. The only thing that will likely be remembered from Paul George's performance in Game 2 is him missing two free throws in a row when the Clippers were up 1 point with 8 seconds left. It was only the second time all season that Paul George missed two free throws in a row. There was nothing he could do but own up to missing the shots.

"I'm always confident at the free-throw line," Paul George said. "I've always been successful in clutch moments at the free-throw line. Tonight I was just unsuccessful at extending the lead. I'm not going to put too much on that."

The Clippers still had a chance to win the game even after George unbelievably missed both free throws in a row. Somehow, someway, the Phoenix Suns managed to successfully get a tip-in dunk with 0.9 seconds left remaining in the game. It was a play the most expected, that Suns coach Monty Williams called, and the Clippers, unfortunately, didn't stop it.

Being down 2-0 is nothing new for the Clippers in these playoffs. They've only done it every single round of the playoffs. Things will be a little different this time though as the Suns will be getting back Chris Paul, and the Clippers may not be getting Kawhi Leonard back. Regardless, the Clippers remain confident in their chances.

"We lost two at home to start our postseason," Paul George said. "We could have been down then. Game 3 we were down on the road. We just found a way. And this makes it no different. We have to find a way to fight our way back into the series."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllClippers

AllClippers

Los Angeles, CA
183
Followers
370
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

AllClippers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Clippers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Williams
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Paul George
Person
Chris Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Clippers' Paul George ready to move on from disappointing Game 2 loss to Suns

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers blew a massive opportunity in Game 2 against the Phoenix Suns, and they may have lost the series because of it. George put the Clippers up 103-102 with seconds remaining in the game, and after Patrick Beverley forced a turnover, the seven-time All-Star went to the line for free throws. He missed both.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Look: Chris Paul reacts on Twitter to Suns’ crazy Game 2 win

Chris Paul was unavailable for Game 2 of the Western Conference finals on Tuesday, but his Phoenix Suns won without him. And Paul could not be happier. The Suns point guard shared his reaction on Twitter after Phoenix escaped with a 104-103 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. The Suns won on an alley-oop by Deandre Ayton with under a second left.
NBAPosted by
Yardbarker

Suns hopeful Chris Paul returns for Game 3 against Clippers

Chris Paul has been quarantining at home with his family in Los Angeles, so he's already in town for Thursday's Game 3 against the Clippers. However, it's still unclear whether or not he'll play after testing positive for COVID-19 last week. Still, the Suns are reportedly hopeful that Paul will...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Devin Booker Names His “Favorite NBA Player Ever” After Loss To Clippers

In last night’s Game 3 matchup with the Clippers in Los Angeles, the Phoenix Suns suffered their first loss of the series 106-92. The defeat came largely due to a lack of production from squad’s typical scoring leaders. Game 2’s top scorer, Cam Payne, suffered an ankle injury in the first quarter, Chris Paul logged just 15 points after returning from the COVID-19 virus and Devin Booker was held to 5-21 shooting from the field.
NBANew York Post

Paul George dominates as Clippers stay alive with Game 5 win over Suns

PHOENIX (AP) — Paul George had just wrapped up his brilliant night, scoring 41 points to keep the Los Angeles Clippers’ season alive. He shared some hugs and fist bumps with teammates and assistant coaches before he finally got to head coach Tyronn Lue. There were some words of encouragement....
NBAPosted by
The Spun

What Ty Lue Told Paul George After Game 2 Mishap vs. Suns

Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George missed a pair of crucial free throws in Game 2 right before Phoenix Suns center made the game-winning play with less than a second remaining. Some teams would’ve given up after a heartbreaking loss like that, but Tyronn Lue’s squad is too resilient to let that happen.
NBAwmleader.com

Twitter reacts as Suns’ Jae Crowder pokes Paul George in the eye

Paul George was nearly unstoppable in the Clippers’ must-win Game 5 against the Suns on Monday, but it wasn’t for a lack of trying — especially by Jae Crowder. The Phoenix forward poked George in his eye with 4:17 remaining in the game and his team down 108-96. Replays of the incident showed Crowder briefly grabbed at George’s jersey before seemingly looking him in the eye as he followed through his defense and hit him in the face:

Comments / 2

Community Policy