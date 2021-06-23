Cancel
Idaho State

Changes at Bear Lake West Beach

By Kathi Izatt
Herald-Journal
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCertain to draw attention, the Bear Lake West private beach near the Utah/Idaho state line was recently marked with yellow caution tape with the words “police line – do not cross” wrapping around signage indicating no parking is allowed at any time. For years, the beach has been a popular spot for all those who could crowd into the area but, more recently, it became hazardous with too many cars crowded into insufficient space with children scampering about with huge beach toys, towels trailing and too much activity in comparison to the traffic weaving through, causing the State of Idaho and local law enforcement efforts to reach the conclusion that something should be done before lives or property were lost or damaged in an accident.

