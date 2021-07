Active cases and hospitalizations for COVID-19 illnesses both increased slightly Monday according to the daily report from the South Dakota Department of Health. For the fifth straight report, active infections in the state rose. There are now 174 active cases in the state. That is an increase of four from Friday's report. The number of people being treated in South Dakota hospitals for COVID-19 illnesses increased by six to 21. There are six people in intensive care units and three on ventilators. In the Black Hills region, there are five patients in hospitals with three in ICU and two on ventilators.