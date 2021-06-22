Cancel
Aptar enters exclusive negotiations to buy Voluntis

CRYSTAL LAKE -- AptarGroup Inc. Tuesday said it has entered into exclusive negotiations for the potential acquisition of all outstanding shares of Voluntis, a pioneer in digital therapeutics. Founded in 2001, Voluntis employs over 75 people at its offices in Paris and Boston, and would continue to operate from these...

