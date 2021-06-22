Aptar enters exclusive negotiations to buy Voluntis

Managing Partner at Shapiro Negotiations Institute. Businesses are striving to hit the ground running in the wake of the pandemic. However, with supply chains in tatters and many employees hesitant to return to the office, negotiations are now more diverse and important than ever. It should thus be of little surprise that more companies are looking for help around negotiations in order to navigate these choppy waters filled with uncertainty. This help is often coming in the form of a center of excellence (COE). A center of excellence is an entity that provides best practices, training, research and support in a focus area and can be created within any organization and industry.