Soccer

Euro 2020: Scotland's campaign comes to end - reaction & analysis

BBC
 13 days ago

We're over and out for today. It's been a tough 16 hours or so, but this pain will pass. We hope you have enjoyed our coverage throughout the day. For now, so long!. The skipper takes the top prize. Liverpool's Andy Robertson beats Chelsea's Billy Gilmour to win your Scotland...

www.bbc.co.uk
#Bbc Radio Scotland#Scotland Euro 2020#Bbc Radio Scotland#Bbcsportscot
SoccerBBC

Reaction as England top Group D and Scotland are out of Euro 2020

Andy Ripper: England’s formation is too defensive and the front four are too far apart. It relies on full backs to join attacks. When we play a good side with wing backs, eg Germany, they will dominate us. Saka & Grealish played well but I fear round 16 will be our last game in Euro 2020.
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Jurgen Klopp Sanctions The Transfer Of Divock Origi

Jurgen Klopp's side have already signed Ibrahima Konate from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in a £36 million transfer, leaving Michael Edwards and company with just two more items on the German's wish list. Goal journalist Neil Jones has said that Liverpool supporters should anticipate at least two more new signings.
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

Scotland vs Croatia LIVE: Euro 2020 result, final score and reaction tonight

Scotland’s hopes of winning through to the knockout stages of a major tournament for the first time ended with a sobering 3-1 Euro 2020 defeat by Croatia at Hampden Park.The Scots, playing in their first major tournament since the 1998 France World Cup, needed a victory in their final Group D fixture to reach the last 16 but despite a big effort fell short again.Attacker Nikola Vlasic drove in the opener for Croatia in the 17th minute before Callum McGregor gave Steve Clarke’s side encouragement with a leveller three minutes from the break, his first international goal.However, just after the hour mark, captain Luka Modric restored Croatia’s lead with a stunning strike from 20 yards before Ivan Perisic headed in a third in the 77th minute to seal the win and take the Croats through, with Scotland finishing bottom of the section with just one point. Read More Scotland out of Euro 2020 after defeat by CroatiaScotland Euro 2020 squad guide for England game: Full fixtures, group, ones to watch, odds and more
Soccerchatsports.com

Modric magic ensures Croatia prolong Scotland's major tournament woes as Tartan Army's Euro 2020 hopes end

GLASGOW, Scotland -- They came to Hampden Park hoping for a night to remember, but in the end, Scotland's success-starved supporters had to make do with a goal they will never forget. Croatia's 3-1 victory in Glasgow secured the 2018 World Cup finalists qualification for the round of 16, but it was Luka Modric's stunning second-half strike that ended Scottish dreams of an end to their perennial tournament misery.
SoccerBBC

'We came up well short' - Scotland's Euros over after Croatia defeat

Well, one point and one goal wasn't quite what we had in mind when Scotland ended their long absence from major finals football. The opening defeat to the Czech Republic was a huge anti-climax and hugely damaging. A gutsy draw at Wembley gave us hope but Croatia were far too strong for a tired-looking side at Hampden.
SoccerThe Guardian

Scotland’s Euro 2020 dreams dashed as Croatia and Modric turn on the style

The expansion of the European Championship to 24 teams helped Scotland to return to tournament football after an absence of more than two decades. The format could not, though, assist with the end to another horror run. The Scots have still never emerged from the group phase of a competition. Victory here would have changed that statistic. Instead, comprehensive defeat. Perhaps that will be easier for the Tartan Army to stomach than any kind of glorious, cliched failure.
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Scotland’s exit from Euro 2020 summed up by this fan attempting to kick a table

Scotland’s Euro 2020 aspirations were crushed on Tuesday night after Steve Clarke’s men lost 3-1 to Croatia at Hampden Park. Croatia scored after 17 minutes through Nikola Vlasic but Calum McGregor equalised just before half-time. The second half didn’t go to plan for the Scots though as a stunning strike from Luka Modric and a third from Ivan Perisic laid their hopes and dreams to rest. WHAT. A. GOAL.A wonderful strike from the 𝗺𝗮𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗼 Luka Modrić 👏#ITVFootball #Euro2020 #CROSCO pic.twitter.com/OY5PLYCwAN— ITV Football (@itvfootball) June 22, 2021There had been hopes for Scotland following their impressive 0-0 draw with England at...

