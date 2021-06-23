WATCH: Miles McBride is on fire to start NBA Draft Combine

West Virginia point guard Miles McBride is in Chicago, Illinois to take part in the annual NBA Draft Combine, an event where several dozen of the very best basketball players go through drills and testing prior to next month's NBA Draft. McBride has not yet officially announced that he is leaving - NCAA rules allow underclassmen to go through the process before electing to return, if they so choose. However, his stock is continuing to rise in the eyes of the National Basketball Association. He measured in at an expected 6-foot-1, but amazed scouts with a nearly 6-foot-9 wingspan. Then, he stepped onto the court and hit nothing but the bottom of the net from NBA three-point range, as you can see in the video above.