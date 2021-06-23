Search continues for missing Hawkins County girl

Although investigators received dozens of leads last week, they still have not been able to locate a missing 5-year-old in Hawkins County, Tennessee. On Thursday, authorities searched the Beech Creek section of Hawkins County — just west of the Sullivan County line — for Summer Moon-Utah Wells, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. On Thursday afternoon, TBI spokeswoman Leslie Earhart said the agency had received at least 50 leads and followed up on each of them.