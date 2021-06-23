Cancel
Louisiana governor vetoes transgender sports bill

By Rebecca Falconer
 12 days ago
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) on Tuesday vetoed a Republican-backed bill that would have banned transgender women from participating in girl's and women's school and college sports. Details: "As I have said repeatedly when asked about this bill, discrimination is not a Louisiana value, and this bill was a...

