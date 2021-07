It is mid-October in Dar es Salaam, and it has been pouring rain for hours. Halima, her children, and her neighbors are worried because their neighborhood is beginning to flood, just like in every rainy season. They live in Jangwani, one of the Wards near the city center and one of the city’s most flood-prone areas. As the flooding increases, Halima must make the difficult decision to evacuate her home; she is unsure where to go. While friends and families have accommodated her in the past, it has not been easy.