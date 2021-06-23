Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

‘Steer clear’: Cows invade city streets after escaping from California meatpacking plant

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f3N7X_0achTF2w00

PICO RIVERA, Calif. — At least 20 cows were on the moo-ve in a Southern California city after they escaped from a Pico Rivera slaughterhouse Tuesday night, authorities said.

According to KTLA and KCBS, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded about 7:30 p.m. PDT to an area near Beverly Boulevard, where a herd of cows was roaming the streets. A KTLA helicopter later spotted several of the cows in a cul-de-sac on nearby Friendship Avenue as several sheriff’s cruisers blocked the street.

More than two hours later, the Sheriff’s Department tweeted that crews were in the process of loading the cows onto trailers.

“STEER CLEAR for a few more minutes please,” the department posted about 9:45 p.m.

Authorities said one person was injured and rushed to a nearby hospital, KCBS reported. No further information about the victim’s condition was immediately available.

Deputies also shot and killed one cow during the incident, according to KCBS.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Community Policy
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
38K+
Followers
52K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
California Pets & Animals
Pico Rivera, CA
Government
Pico Rivera, CA
Crime & Safety
Los Angeles County, CA
Lifestyle
City
Pico Rivera, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Pico Rivera, CA
Pets & Animals
Los Angeles County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Government
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Pico Rivera, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Streets#Cows#Meatpacking Plant#Calif#Tehsonsofpico#Ktla#Kcbs#Sky5#Https T Co 0su3aapgmt#The Sheriff S Department#Lasd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Orlovista, FLPosted by
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

As TS Elsa approaches, work continues in Orlo Vista to prevent future flooding

ORLO VISTA, Fla. — José Zimmerer has happily lived in his Orlo Vista neighborhood for years, helping his mostly Brazilian neighbors through good times and bad. His one-room prefabricated home sits on the shore of a retention pond, giving him a view and a lush garden centered around a towering mango tree. But while the outside of his home gives off a paradise-like feel, the inside makes him want to leave.