Today is International Women in Engineering Day @INWED1919 #INWED21

Every June 23 is International Women in Engineering Day. To share some inspiration and help get the word out we will be posting to the Adafruit blog all day!. International Women in Engineering Day is celebrating its 8th year in 2021. Brought to you by the Women’s Engineering Society (WES), INWED is an international awareness campaign which raises the profile of women in engineering and focuses attention on the amazing career opportunities available to women and girls in this exciting industry.