Today is International Women in Engineering Day @INWED1919 #INWED21

adafruit.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery June 23 is International Women in Engineering Day. To share some inspiration and help get the word out we will be posting to the Adafruit blog all day!. International Women in Engineering Day is celebrating its 8th year in 2021. Brought to you by the Women’s Engineering Society (WES), INWED is an international awareness campaign which raises the profile of women in engineering and focuses attention on the amazing career opportunities available to women and girls in this exciting industry.

blog.adafruit.com
#Women In Engineering#Adafruit#Inwed Org#Wes
Societywateronline.com

Celebrating The Extraordinary Talent Of Women In Engineering

On International Women in Engineering Day WCS Group shines a light on two of its talented engineers, Holly Waterman and Mónica Rodrigues. International Women in Engineering Day (INWED) is an awareness campaign which raises the profile of women in engineering and focuses attention on the amazing career opportunities available to women and girls.
EntertainmentElectronicsWeekly.com

INWED21: In My Defence – A poem celebrating women in engineering

To help mark the day, we’re turning to poetry…. Yes, that’s right. Leonardo, the aerospace specialists, kindly shared with us a poem written by the most senior female engineer within their electronics business in the UK. ‘In My Defence’ is written by By Paula Clarke, Engineering & Project Director UK,...
IndustryElectronicsWeekly.com

Rise in numbers for women in engineering

In 2018, EngineeringUK published Gender disparity in engineering a briefing on female underrepresentation in the industry. The disparity is largely attributed to girls not pursuing STEM careers and dropping STEM subjects at various stages in their academic careers, despite generally performing better than boys in STEM subjects at school. The research examines the underlying reasons for female under-representation and looks at both the business case for and the barriers to getting more women in the industry.
Aerospace & Defenseadafruit.com

Vinita Marwaha Madill @INWED1919 #INWED21

Vinita Marwaha Madill is a spacesuit designer and engineer. She explains how encouragement and representation helped guide her career. When I saw pictures of astronauts in my library books when I was five years old, I was immediately hooked on all things space. My parents and teachers encouraged this fascination by encouraging me to tinker with things and to learn about technology. My dad even helped me to take apart the TV!
Youtubeadafruit.com

Dr. Leilani Battle #ShapeTheWorld @INWED1919 #INWED21

Dr. Leilani Battle leads the Battle Data Lab at the University of Maryland, where she is also an assistant professor. Dr. Battle’s research is focused on developing human-centered interactive tools for data science. From UCMerced CogSci on YouTube:. Before an analyst or organization can leverage their data for effective decision...
BusinessDesign World Network

New research from Newark shows strong support for women in engineering

Newark, an Avnet Company and global distributor of electronic components, products and solutions, operating as Farnell in EMEA and element14 in APAC, announced the results of its Women in Engineering 2021 survey. Results showed positive support for women in engineering from all genders and a great similarity between the opinions of men and women about the need to address gender equality. While women remain underrepresented in the engineering/electronics industry, the latest research from Newark highlighted that people believe the most important thing to achieve is the equal treatment of all genders.
newschain

‘More work is needed’ for women to get parity in engineering

Until there is parity in the field, International Women in Engineering Day is necessary to try to redress the balance in the industry, an engineer working on Mars rovers has said. Abbie Hutty, principal systems engineer, Sample Fetch Rover Mission at Airbus Defence and Space, said the industry had come...
Computer Sciencetrust.org

OPINION: Why we need more women in engineering

* Any views expressed in this opinion piece are those of the author and not of Thomson Reuters Foundation. We must overturn the caricature of a grubby profession for men in hard hats and high-vis jackets. I never set out to become a champion for diversity and inclusion. In fact,...
CelebrationsNews-Herald

Today is: Global Beatles Day

Global Beatles Day is "a day honoring and celebrating the phenomenon and ideals of the Beatles, collectively and individually, for their gifts to the world including, but not limited to, their promotion of peace and love, of truth and youth, and of the expansion of human consciousness." It is a...
Forbes

Meet The World’s Most Influential Women Engineers

Dr. Barbara Liskov, Institute Professor of Engineering at MIT, has been ranked first in a new release identifying the most influential women engineers in the world. The list comes from Academic Influence, the academic rankings system that uses artificial intelligence to search massive databases and measure the impact of work by individuals in various fields.
Festivalthebossmagazine.com

Celebrating international pralines day

Celebrating the rich history of a popular French confection International pralines day kicked off on June 24, a reason to celebrate for fans of the nutty, chocolate confection. Created in... Celebrating the rich history of a popular French confection. International pralines day kicked off on June 24, a reason to...
Las Vegas, NVKTNV

Today is National Hydration Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is National Hydration Day. It always falls on the first week of summer and is a reminder that drinking lots of fluids is one of the best things you can do for your summer health. Since our bodies are 60% water, it's important to regularly...
Jobstechgig.com

dunnhumby is hiring women engineers; apply here

Dunnhumby is hiring women engineers to fill up various positions in Gurugram. The candidate must have 3 to 8 years of experience in the relevant field. The company is conducting a hiring challenge to shortlist the candidates for the role. The hiring challenge is exclusively for women techies and it is divided into two rounds. Only those candidates who qualify in the first round will be eligible for the next round followed by the job offer.
Aerospace & DefenseElectronicsWeekly.com

Leonardo engineer starts AeroWomen21 network for women in aerospace

When a female engineer working at aerospace company Leonardo couldn’t find a dynamic network to propel her professional career forward, she decided to start one herself. AeroWomen21 has been formed by Olivia Gribler, who works at Leonardo’s Yeovil site at Lysander Road. And it has just held its inaugural event attracting students and some of the leading lights of aerospace across the UK. It was supported by the Royal Aeronautical Society, as well as the company itself.
EconomyPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: María Carnal Fusté, IESE Business School

“Committed, energetic and passionate professional and a kind, helpful and empathic person.”. Fun fact about yourself: I have always wanted to be a Formula One engineer, and I also love to design and sew my own clothes. Yes, these may seem two completely opposite interests, but they could not define me in a more accurate way. I love technical and analytical challenges but at the same time, I am also extremely creative. While I was studying engineering, I took extracurricular courses on design, pattern and sewing. I would love to launch my own clothing line someday!
CollegesPoets and Quants

2021 MBAs To Watch: Farzana Mussa, University of Toronto (Rotman)

University of Toronto, Rotman School of Management. “Curious about people, Farzana is a storyteller and photographer, bringing equity and art to business.”. Fun fact about yourself: I can speak 5 language, 3 of which I’ve picked up on my travel expeditions across East Africa, South Asia and Europe. Undergraduate School...

