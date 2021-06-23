Angels' Andrew Heaney: Racks up 10 strikeouts in loss

Cancel
Heaney (4-5) took the loss against San Francisco on Tuesday, allowing five runs on 10 hits and no walks while striking out 10 over six innings. The left-hander got into big trouble early, giving up four runs in the first inning and another in the second. He recovered to give the Angels six frames and 107 pitches, but the team's offense was unable to muster any protest against San Francisco's pitching. Heaney's outing wasn't a complete disaster, as he tied his season high with 10 strikeouts and didn't issue any free passes for the first time since May 12. He will carry a 4.72 ERA into his next start, which is expected to come on the road against the Yankees early next week.

