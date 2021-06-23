Cancel
MLB

Athletics' Matt Chapman: Homers, drives in three

CBS Sports
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChapman went 1-for-4 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in the 13-6 win over the Rangers on Tuesday. Chapman slammed a two-run home run off Taylor Hearn in the first inning to get the offense rolling. He knocked in a third run in the following frame on a groundout. The third baseman has four long balls in his last nine games. For the season, he is slashing .226/.328/.399 with nine home runs, 35 RBI and 33 runs in 296 plate appearances. He rides a current 10-game hitting streak.

www.cbssports.com
Taylor Hearn
Matt Chapman
#Athletics #Hitting Streak #Rangers
