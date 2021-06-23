Athletics' Matt Chapman: Homers, drives in three

Tatis went 4-for-5 with three homers, four RBI and four runs in Friday's 11-5 win over the Diamondbacks. Tatis started off the game with a bang, combining with Tommy Pham to hit back-to-back jacks in the first inning. The 22-year-old would hit his second long ball of the evening in the second and then added a two-run shot in the fourth for good measure. It was the first time Tatis has hit three home runs in a game in his career, and he's the first player in Padres history to log a three-homer game. He now has 25 home runs on the year and is tied with Vladimir Guerrero for the most in baseball. Overall, Tatis is slashing .293/.373/.702 with 54 RBI, 58 runs scored, 15 stolen bases and a 30:70 BB:K.