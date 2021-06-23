Cancel
Giants' Anthony DeSclafani: Registers fourth straight win

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

DeSclafani (8-2) earned the win over the Angels on Tuesday, pitching seven scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and two walks whiles striking out nine. The right-hander was dominant in the outing, enjoying an early 5-0 lead and preventing Los Angeles from mounting any hint of a comeback. He tied his season high with strikeouts while inducing 16 swings-and-misses across 97 total pitches. After a pair of subpar outings in late May, DeSclafani has won each of his four starts in June, giving up a combined three earned runs over 27 innings. He'll carry a strong 2.77 ERA into his next start, which is likely to come on the road against the Dodgers early next week.

