Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Slams 13th home run

 12 days ago

Laureano went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and two additional runs scored in Tuesday's 13-6 win against the Rangers. Laureano tallied three hits in the Athletics' big offensive night, highlighted by his two-run blast in the second inning off Brett de Geus. The outfielder also scored in the first and ninth frames. He is slashing .263/.342/.517 in 231 plate appearances. He has the power/speed combination, with 13 home runs that trails just Matt Olson on the Athletics and leads with eight steals.

