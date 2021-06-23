Cancel
Rangers' Taylor Hearn: Fails to finish first inning

CBS Sports
 13 days ago

Hearn (2-2) allowed four earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out two in two-thirds innings pitched, taking the loss to the Athletics on Tuesday. Hearn struggled with his command, surrendering five baserunners while recording two outs. The Rangers had hoped he could make it through at least two innings. Hearn got the start over Jordan Lyles, but Lyles ended up pitching six innings in relief. The southpaw failed to pitch a full inning for just the second time this season and allowed a season-high four runs. His 21 walks in 36 innings is worrisome and he likely won't see regular starts if this continues.

