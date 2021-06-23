Lakers’ Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for marijuana possession
In a handful of years, this will not even be a crime. But here we are. Lakers guard Alex Caruso was arrested at the Easterwood Airport in College Station, Texas, for trying to board a plane while in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, online jail records in the city show. According to reporting by ESPN, Caruso tried to board a plane with a spice grinder that contained marijuana, and Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered it.nba.nbcsports.com