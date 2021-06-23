Lakers’ Alex Caruso arrested in Texas for marijuana possession

It’s happening a month later than we’re used to — in July, not June — but the 2021 NBA Finals are finally here and we have the schedule. While it’s an NBA Finals featuring top three seeds from each conference, it’s also not one anyone expected. The Milwaukee Bucks reached this stage without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the final couple of games, and now the Bucks are in the franchise’s first Finals since 1974 (Milwaukee’s only title came in 1970). The Phoenix Suns had missed the playoffs for 10 straight years and fought through health issues of their own (Chris Paul missing the first two games of the Western Conference Finals), to reach the Suns’ first Finals since Charles Barkley wore their uniform.