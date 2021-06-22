Morgan Stanley bars unvaccinated from New York office
Morgan Stanley staff, clients and visitors that have not been vaccinated against coronavirus are to be barred from entering the bank's offices in New York. “Starting July 12 all employees, contingent workforce, clients and visitors will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated to access Morgan Stanley buildings in New York City and Westchester,” said an internal memo, signed by chief human resources office Mandell Crawley, reported by the Financial Times.www.telegraph.co.uk