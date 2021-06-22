Morgan Stanley bars unvaccinated from New York office

Morgan Stanley is banning staff who are unvaccinated from working at the bank’s New York City office, according to a report. Staff were informed recently that from 12 July, everyone working from Morgan Stanley’s offices in New York City and in Westchester “will be required to attest to being fully vaccinated“ to access the offices. As first reported by the Financial Times, staff who are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated from Covid are asked to continue working from home. Mandell Crawley, the bank’s chief human resources officer, said in the memo that the rules also applied to Morgan Stanley’s...