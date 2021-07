There is a summer lull in the crypto market, which, however, may just be the calm before the storm. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has lost 7% and is trading around $32.3K. The price dynamic of the first cryptocurrency with seriously reduced trading volumes is considered a worrying sign. After all, if the market is affected by a small number of open positions, then any small storm could turn into a large-scale sell-off, disrupting an avalanche of stop orders.