Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Truck-sharing IPO gets high on fumes

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RK0sy_0achS8qT00

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank and Tencent-backed [0700.HK] Manbang appears to have aced its stock market driving test. The Chinese truck-sharing firm’s shares ended their first day on the New York Stock Exchange 13% higher than where underwriters Morgan Stanley, CICC and Goldman Sachs priced the deal. That’s right in the sweet spot, giving investors a nice little boost without leaving the company’s executives feeling they sold on the cheap.

Trouble is, it means Manbang – or Full Truck Alliance, as it’s also called – now trades at some 550 times last year’s earnings. Yet it’s only converting around 1.5% of the business it books into revenue – known as the take rate. Car ride-sharing giant Uber manages 22%. And Manbang faces regulatory and competitive pressure, too. Without sudden, explosive growth, it’ll start to look like it’s running on fumes. (By Antony Currie)

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

GameStop is a SPAC now

Vivendi turns activists into shrinking violets

Amazon’s venture capital rebate

Spain float delay adds to Europe IPO muddle

Hong Kong crackdown means business

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

140K+
Followers
171K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Softbank#Europe#Tencent#Chinese#Cicc#Full Truck Alliance#Gamestop#Spac
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Morgan Stanley
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Uber
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Cars
News Break
Venture Capital
News Break
Amazon
Country
China
Related
StocksCNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Baidu, Tencent, 3M, Halliburton and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. Didi — Shares of the Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Chuxing plunged more than 20% after China announced that new users in the country would not be able to download the app while it conducts a cybersecurity review of the company. The investigation came less than a week after the Chinese app listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
EconomyPosted by
MarketRealist

Better.com IPO Is Coming Later in 2021, Get Ready

Better.com, a digital platform that provides mortgage, real estate, title, and homeowners insurance, announced this spring its plans to go public later in 2021. The firm is centered around Better.com’s goal of making homeownership simpler, faster, and more accessible to all Americans. Article continues below advertisement. The Wall Street Journal...
Economyetftrends.com

China ETFs Tumble after Didi’s Regulatory Debacle

Ride-share giant Didi is undergoing a precipitous drop on Tuesday, not even a week after the Chinese app first listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The Chinese vehicle-for-hire company, headquartered in Beijing with over 550 million users and tens of millions of drivers, saw its share price tumble 25% to a low of $11.58 in morning trading, at the most recent market close.
Novi, MIPosted by
Reuters

Brookfield to buy U.S. car parts maker DexKo Global for $3.4 billion

(Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners LP and its institutional partners said on Monday they would acquire U.S. car parts maker DexKo Global Inc from private equity firm KPS Capital Partners LP for $3.4 billion. Based in Novi, Michigan, DexKo produces engineered trailer running gear and chassis assemblies and has more...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

GM expands China design studio to focus on EVs, smart cars

SHANGHAI, July 5 (Reuters) - General Motors Co said on Monday it expanded its design studio in China, which will focus only on developing electric and connected cars and no longer design petrol vehicles. The move comes as the largest U.S. automaker prepares to cut out petrol and diesel vehicles...
StocksPosted by
Coinspeaker

Wall Street Banks Receive $650M in Fees and Stock Gains in Busiest IPO Week Since 2004

The Wall Street Banks that were the beneficiaries in the busiest IPO week since 2004 are, for example, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. The past week was the busiest for US IPOs for the last 17 years, and it gave top Wall Street banks an opportunity to make a windfall. A drug manufacturer, a Turkish-based e-commerce platform, and a cybersecurity firm were part of the action. $100 million was raised by not less than 14 companies that went public via the Nasdaq and the NYSE exchanges. The last week turned out to be the most active for companies raising funds for the first time since 2004.
Real EstatePosted by
Reuters

Warburg Pincus targets China distressed property with new JV

BEIJING (Reuters) - U.S. private equity giant Warburg Pincus has set up a China distressed real estate joint venture, in one of its largest investments in the sector to date, the company said on Monday. Warburg Pincus and Shanghai-headquartered distressed asset manager Wensheng Asset Management will invest up to $600...
TechnologyPosted by
Reuters

Didi says app takedown may adversely impact revenue in China

July 4 (Reuters) - China’s biggest ride-hailing firm Didi Global Inc said on Sunday removal of its “DiDi Chuxing” app from smartphone app stores in China is expected to have an adverse impact on its revenue in China. Earlier on Sunday, China’s cyberspace regulator ordered app stores to stop offering...
StocksPosted by
Axios

IPO boom times: Public markets hit record highs

It's been a banner week for public markets. They're not only hitting new record highs, but they're also successfully allocating billions of dollars of fresh capital to a slew of companies going public in IPOs. Why it matters: The current market is liquid and predictable enough for the bookrunners to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy