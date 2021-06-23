Truck-sharing IPO gets high on fumes

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - SoftBank and Tencent-backed [0700.HK] Manbang appears to have aced its stock market driving test. The Chinese truck-sharing firm’s shares ended their first day on the New York Stock Exchange 13% higher than where underwriters Morgan Stanley, CICC and Goldman Sachs priced the deal. That’s right in the sweet spot, giving investors a nice little boost without leaving the company’s executives feeling they sold on the cheap.

Trouble is, it means Manbang – or Full Truck Alliance, as it’s also called – now trades at some 550 times last year’s earnings. Yet it’s only converting around 1.5% of the business it books into revenue – known as the take rate. Car ride-sharing giant Uber manages 22%. And Manbang faces regulatory and competitive pressure, too. Without sudden, explosive growth, it’ll start to look like it’s running on fumes. (By Antony Currie)

