Motorhead are a band that will never die, and for that we must be truly grateful. Their seminal gravelly voiced front-man and bass-player, Lemmy, might have sadly passed away back in 2015, but their hedonistic spirit and louder than war music continue to live on. The band are even going to be reborn in a new form with Lemmy and Motorhead getting their own graphic-novel, which details the bands rise to the top and will be published in September.