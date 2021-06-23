US Opens $500 Million Fund for Relatives of Boeing 737 Max Victims

With a delay of about two years, TUI fly Germany has received its first Boeing 737 Max aircraft, registered as D-AMAX. It arrived at Hannover Airport on Tuesday evening. The German airline branch of travel company TUI Group already operates two dozen previous-generation Boeing 737-800 jets in its fleet. Both the carrier’s 737-800 and 737 Max 8 aircraft feature a seating layout for 189 passengers, the maximum number of seats the two types are certified for. Potential routes or a date for the entry into service of the 737 Max have not been publicly confirmed by the Hanover-based airline. The aircraft was originally supposed to be delivered in 2019, but was delayed due to the temporary worldwide grounding of the aircraft type.