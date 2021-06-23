Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Ivermectin tested as possible Covid treatment in large UK trial

milwaukeesun.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drug used to treat parasite infections in humans and livestock will be investigated as a possible treatment for Covid-19 in a large UK study at the University of Oxford. The medicine, known as ivermectin, has antiviral properties and initial preliminary studies have shown it can reduce viral load, the amount of virus in the respiratory tract, and the length of symptoms in those with a mild infection, according to a statement from the university.

www.milwaukeesun.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ivermectin#Clinical Trials#Uk#The University Of Oxford#Principle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Country
U.K.
Country
South Africa
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Posted by
Shin

Vitamin D: Is It Still a Wonder Drug For Covid-19?

Although the new clinical trial finds no benefit, it still tells us important things about vitamin D and Covid-19. Previously, twosmall randomized controlled trials (RCTs) have advocated vitamin D treatment for Covid-19, which I detailed here and here. But not every trial will show the same encouraging results, which is how things usually are. Even the FDA-approved remdesivir drug that inhibits coronavirus replication did not pass the W.H.O Solidarity trial and other trials.
Public Healthfoxla.com

Nasal spray could potentially treat COVID-19, NIH says

BETHESDA, Md. - The director for the National Institutes of Health announced this week the progress of a nasal spray being developed to treat COVID-19. "I’m pleased to share progress in the development of a specially engineered therapeutic antibody that could be delivered through a nasal spray. Preclinical studies also suggest it may work even better than existing antibody treatments to fight COVID-19, especially now that new SARS-CoV-2 "variants of concern" have become increasingly prevalent," said NIH director Dr. Francis Collins.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Anti-malarial drug shows promise in the battle against COVID-19

In the "war" that the world has been fighting against COVID-19, scientists have been scanning their arsenals of previously used drugs in hopes of finding any that can be used to treat the disease. One of the contenders under scrutiny, an anti-malarial drug called mefloquine shows great promise, according to a new breakthrough study by a team of Japanese scientists, perhaps giving us a better fighting chance.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

What is the Lambda Covid variant?

A NEW coronavirus variant that experts say is "deadlier" than the Delta strain has already ripped through 30 countries. But what is the Lambda variant and where was it first discovered?. 🔵 Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest updates. Where has it come from?. Public Health England (PHE)...
Public HealthWNCY

UK pilot scheme finds no big COVID outbreaks at test events

LONDON (Reuters) – A British trial of how risky cultural and sporting events are for transmission of the coronavirus found no substantial outbreaks of COVID-19 although the findings were based on a low number of test completions, government researchers said. Britain has conducted a pilot scheme to test audiences at...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Detecting COVID-19 with a one-second test? It’s now possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. A group of scientists from the United States and Taiwan say they have developed a test that can detect whether someone has COVID-19 in 1 second. The research...
Miami, FLWbaltv.com

First US trial cruise testing COVID-19 safety protocols begins

MIAMI — The cruise industry is one step closer to offering voyages out of U.S. ports as Royal Caribbean has launched a trial cruise out of PortMiami. This marks the first time a cruise ship set sail out of a U.S. port in 15 months, when the pandemic shut down the entire industry.
Businessktwb.com

Mitie wins expanded contract for UK COVID-19 testing centres

(Reuters) – British outsourcer Mitie Group said on Monday it has won an expanded contract worth up to 365 million pounds ($507.86 million) to manage certain COVID-19 testing sites and mobile testing units (MTU) across England, Scotland and Wales. The one-year contract will include more than 175 regional and local...
Public Healthpharmaceutical-technology.com

Coronavirus company news summary – NIAID begins research into Covid-19 vaccine antibody responses in pregnant and postnatal mothers – University of Oxford studies ivermectin as potential Covid-19 treatment

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), has begun research into the antibody responses of Covid-19 vaccines in pregnant and postnatal mothers. The MOMI-VAX study is being conducted by the NIAID-funded Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium (IDCRC). Researchers will assess the development and durability of antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 virus in those vaccinated during pregnancy or in the first two postnatal months. They will also evaluate vaccine safety and transfer of antibodies to infants.
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Saviour Covid Drug: This Treatment To Be Studied In The UK

Besides the vaccines, there are also some potential treatments that could work for keeping people with covid-19 out of the hospitals. The vaccines are surrounded by lots of controversies these days due to some more or less severe side effects, but some of the treatments have really proven to be successful.
Medical SciencePosted by
The Hill

Researchers testing anti-parasitic drug as COVID-19 treatment

The University of Oxford announced Wednesday that researchers are testing an anti-parasitic drug as a COVID-19 treatment. In a statement, Oxford shared that the new trial will include the drug ivermectin, which it said has shown promising results as a potential treatment for coronavirus patients. “Ivermectin is readily available globally,...