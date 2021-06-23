Campers find community at Pine Ridge

One in a series of stories exploring various summer camps offered locally.

SOMERVILLE — After a long year of quarantining and boredom, kids are ready to get outside and have fun. That's helped Pine Ridge Day Camp near Cotaco Creek northeast of Somerville have a record number of campers this summer.

“You’re always outdoors, you’re always doing something, and whatever you’re doing is always fun,” counselor Alex McCormick said.

Pine Ridge was forced to cancel last summer's camps because of COVID-19, but has had a successful return. Over 10 weeks this summer, the camp is expected to have more than 650 campers, many of whom stay for multiple weeks. The majority of the kids are from the Huntsville/Madison area, but some are from Priceville and even North Carolina, attending the camp while they visit local family. Two-thirds of the campers are new.

Masks are still required on the buses and in the dining hall, but much of the day is spent outdoors mask-free. First-year Camp Director Kelie Cook credits the success this summer to the outdoor setting that acts as a built-in COVID precaution for the camp.

Pine Ridge is the first day camp that Cook has worked, but she said that it has everything an overnight camp has to offer. Activities such as rock climbing, horseback riding, zip lining, and canoeing give the campers a variety of fun new experiences, but they get to go home at the end of each day.

McCormick said, “It allows the campers to reset every day so it’s easy for them to come back and just jump back into it."

He began attending Pine Ridge as a camper when it opened in 2008 and later became a counselor. Now in his 13th year at the camp, McCormick still is not tired of it.

“Every year, it’s taken what it had last year, and it’s built from that,” he said.

As an upcoming sophomore at the University of Alabama, McCormick was unsure if he wanted to return to Pine Ridge this year. However, after attending rope training earlier this year, he quickly changed his mind.

“I met the staff, and I was like, ‘I have to come back,'" McCormick said.

The sense of community at Pine Ridge is clear in the camaraderie among the campers, counselors and other staff. As many as 140 campers, including holdovers from previous weeks, attend Pine Ridge each week, but Cook still knows many of them by name. They even beg her for rides in the Komodo ATV.

Campers are able to make friends and find mentors in the counselors during their time at the camp.

“My favorite part about the camp is the staff and the interactions we have with the other campers,” camper Briley Weinstein said.

Weinstein has been a camper at Pine Ridge for four years and is currently in training to become a counselor. He loves the camp, but he loves the people even more.

“One of the things about camp is that you can do anything you want within reason,” Weinstein said. “You can have as much fun as you want, with people who are fun.”

First-year camper Chloe Knighton has been taking horse-riding lessons in the offseason at Pine Ridge for the past year. She has a strong passion for horses, but she keeps coming back for multiple weeks at the camp for the people, too.

“All of the people are really close, and we help each other out,” Knighton said.

Leaving comfort zone

Cook knows the importance of this community, but ultimately, she strives to make the camp a fun learning experience.

“Camp is a safe place for many people. They get to grow in independence and make some of their own choices. They get to really be themselves here,” Cook said.

The variety of activities, from archery to arts and crafts, means that every camper can find something that he or she enjoys.

In the archery station, the counselors explain how the bow and arrow works, and the kids respond with their own helpful advice. Even the first graders get to try their hand at shooting toward the targets.

The campers also collect treasures from the woods surrounding the camp. One even walks around with a stick of bamboo twice his size. Others collect twigs and feathers as they traverse the extensive campus.

Cook moved to Alabama at the beginning of 2020 and started at Pine Ridge in September. With an extensive background at various overnight camps across the country, Cook is well versed in what makes a good camp even though this is her debut at a day camp.

Growing up in New York, Cook attended a camp every summer. As soon as she turned 18, she began counseling at her childhood camp. After she graduated college, Cook jumped right into running camps in Michigan, Idaho and Texas.

“It has been a great experience. I genuinely loved every different place I went to because every place had something different to offer,” Cook said.

The activities at Pine Ridge are designed to challenge the campers and allow them to choose how far to push themselves.

“You get out of your comfort zone, but in a good way,” Weinstein said.

Pine Ridge Day Camp will host weekly camps until July 30. There is currently a waiting list for registration, but those interested can call Cook at 256-898-5817 for more information. Registration for next summer's camp will open in October.

