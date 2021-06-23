Cancel
Bluefield, WV

WhistlePigs beat Kingsport, Johnson City wins at Bluefield

By Staff reports
Posted by 
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEBD0_0achQaD200
Appalachian League Baseball Contributed image

The league-leading Princeton WhistlePigs remained out front in the Appalachian League East Division following a 7-3 win over the visiting Kingsport Axmen at Hunnicutt Stadium.

Fisher Pyatt led the Princeton offense with four hits. Brady Day drove in three runs for the home team.

In other Appalachian League action, the Johnson City Doughboys rolled out a 7-1 defeat of the home standing Bluefield Ridge Runners at Bowen Field.

Brayden Jobert led the Bluefield offense with four of the Ridge Runners’s seven hits.

Tonight, Johnson City and Kingsport wrap up their two-game road series at Bluefield and Princeton, respectively. First pitch at Bowen Field is 6:30 p.m. First pitch at Hunnicutt Field is set for 7 p.m.

Appalachian League Standings

East Division

Club W L PCT GB Home Away Streak

Princeton WhistlePigs 13 2 .867 -- 6-1 7-1 WW

Danville Otterbots 8 8 .500 5.5 4-5 4-3 L2

Pulaski River Turtles 8 8 .500 5.5 2-4 6-4 W2

Bluefield Ridge Runners 6 10 .375 7.5 2-4 4-6 L2

Burlington Sock Puppets 6 10 . 375 7.5 5-6 1-4 L1

West Division

Club W L PCT GB Home Away Streak

Greeneville Flyboys 10 6 .625 -- 5-3 5-3 W1

Bristol State Liners 9 6 .600 0.5 5-3 4-3 L1

Elizabethton River Riders 7 9 .438 3 4-5 3-4 W1

Kingsport Axmen 6 10 .375 4 4-6 2-4 L1

Johnson City Doughboys 6 10 .375 4 2-4 4-6 W1

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

Bluefield, WV
