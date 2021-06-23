Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Wishing very best to our contingent, says PM

milwaukeesun.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi has wished the Olympic-bound Indian contingent the very best for the upcoming Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday. "In a few weeks, @Tokyo2020 begins. Wishing the very best to our contingent, which consists of our finest athletes. In the run up to the games, here is an interesting quiz on MyGov. I urge you all, specially my young friends to take part," PM Modi tweeted while attaching the link of the quiz.

www.milwaukeesun.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kiren Rijiju
Person
Narendra Modi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Olympic Games#Tokyo#Pm Modi#Ani#Indian#Olympicday#Olympians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
News Break
Olympic Games
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
Yogadallassun.com

World is realising benefits of Yoga, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], June 21 (ANI): The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday. "The world is realising the benefits and the uniting potential of Yoga. I thank @PMBhutanfor his constant passion towards...
Indiadallassun.com

Reforms by conviction and incentives says PM Modi in blog

New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and in the backdrop of a financial crunch seen across the world, states in India were able to borrow significantly more in 2020-21 and were able to raise an extra Rs 1.06 lakh crores in the period 2020-21. This, significant increase in availability of resources Prime Minister Narendra Modi said was made possible by an approach of 'Centre-State bhagidari'.
Foreign PolicyBirmingham Star

US pressure won't change our ties with China: Pakistan PM

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 30 (ANI): Clarifying stand over China-Pakistan ties, Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that it was very unfair of the United States and Western powers to force countries like Pakistan to take sides and downgrade their ties with China. Imran Khan made these observations in an interview...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Delhi left with COVID-19 vaccine stock for 2 days

New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI): More than 1.6 lakh COVID vaccines were administered in Delhi in the last 24 hours and a total of 82,12,158 vaccines have been administered so far. According to the vaccination bulletin issued by the Delhi government, the national capital was left with COVID-19 vaccine...
WorldBBC

Tokyo Paralympics: 'A very good day' for debutant Toni Shaw

Toni Shaw began Wednesday by passing her driving test and the happy news kept coming with confirmation of her place at the Tokyo Paralympics. "Today has been a very good day," the 17-year-old swimmer from Aberdeen told BBC Scotland. "It's such a strong British team and it's an honour to be part of it. It means everything, it's so special."
IndiaBirmingham Star

India's global prestige has greatly increase, says Rajnath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): India's prestige across the world has greatly increased, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday, adding that development in the country is taking place because of the blessings of the people. During his visit to Lucknow to review the construction process of the...
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Sports Ministry asks IOA to take athletes' responsibility i

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Ministry for Youth Affairs and Sports has written to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) asking the body to take responsibility of the athletes if they belong to the National Sports Federation (NSF) which is not recognised by the Government or it has lost its annual recognition.
Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Kalyan Singh admitted to Lucknow hospital

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday morning visited Lohia Hospital to take a stock of the condition of senior BJP leader Kalyan Singh who has been admitted to the hospital. As per sources, "Kalyan Singh was admitted to hospital yesterday night...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

PM Modi to share thoughts at CoWIN Conclave tomorrow

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share his thoughts at the CoWIN Global Conclave on Monday as India offers CoWIN as a digital platform to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Health Authority (NHA) informed on Sunday. "We are elated to announce that Hon'ble PM...
Agriculturemilwaukeesun.com

Tomar flagged off Nano Urea dispatch for farmers in MP

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Sunday virtually flagged off a truck of Nano Urea from the Kalol plant in Gujarat to Madhya Pradesh. According to a statement issued by the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative (IFFCO), the truck containing 75...
IndiaPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Pushkar Singh Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM; PM Modi sends his 'best wishes'

Jul. 4—Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday took oath as the eleventh chief minister of Uttarakhand, a day after he was elected as the leader of the BJP's legislature party in the hill state, thus paving the way for his elevation to the state's top post. Dhami was administered oath of office by governor Baby Rani Maurya at the Raj Bhavan in Dehradun.
Healthmilwaukeesun.com

MP CM visits Indore hospital to review preparations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 4 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited PC Sethi Government Hospital in Indore on Saturday to take stock of the arrangements of 20 bedded ICU made in view of a possibility of the COVID-19 third wave. The Chief Minister reviewed the arrangement...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

PM Modi urges countries to fight COVID-19 pandemic

By Shalini BhardwajNew Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): India will offer the CoWIN platform as a digital public platform to other countries to run their own COVID-19 vaccination drives to fight the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Monday at the CoWIN Global Conclave. While addressing the conclave, PM...
Indiahoustonmirror.com

Mamata urges PM Modi to reduce taxes on petrol, diesel

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to 'substantially' reduce taxes charged by the Central government on petrol and diesel, and to 'check the overall inflationary trend in the country'. In a letter addressing PM Modi, Mamata said,...
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Paralympics: Rijiju congratulates Jhajharia, Navdeep

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Kiren Rijiju, the Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, has congratulated javelin throwers Navdeep, Ranjeet Bhati, Devendra Jhajharia, and Tek Chand for qualifying for the Tokyo Paralympics. "Indian para-athletes are always working hard to win medals for the nation. Congratulations to Navdeep, Ranjeet...
Indiamilwaukeesun.com

EAM Jaishankar to visit Russia this week

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit Russia this week. The visit is likely to begin from July 8th, said sources. As Russia and India both desire a multi-polar world, they are equally important for each other in fulfilling each other's national interests. The visit will strengthen each other as valued partners with a friendship built on deep mutual trust.
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

People flout COVID norms in Noida hospital

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 (ANI): People thronged at a hospital in NOIDA flouting the pandemic norms to take their COVID-19 vaccines on Monday. The incident was reported at Government District Hospital, Sector 30, Noida where a large number of people gathered to get their COVID-19 vaccine doses. People were seen not maintaining the social distancing.
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

OTD: Rohit Sharma broke record for most centuries in WC

New Delhi [India], July 6 (ANI): Two years ago on this day, India opener Rohit Sharma smashed his fifth hundred in the ICC World Cup 2019 and became the first batsman to score five tons in a single edition of the tournament. Rohit not only broke former Sri Lanka skipper...

Comments / 0

Community Policy