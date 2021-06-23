Cancel
PM Modi pays tribute to Indian Olympians

milwaukeesun.com
 13 days ago

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to all the Olympians who represented India on the occasion of Internation Olympic Day on Wednesday. "Today, on Olympic Day, I appreciate all those who have represented India in various Olympics over the years. Our nation is proud...

www.milwaukeesun.com
