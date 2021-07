UPDATE: July 3, 8:50 P.M. Stevens County Fire District #1 said in a post on Facebook that as of 8:30 p.m., the fire is “under control”. “We won’t use containment at this point but the fire is holding,” the post said. “Some spotting still taking place. We can say it is looking really good at this point. We will focus on ‘under control’ which is more of what most of you are looking for.”