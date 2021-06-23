Jury finds man guilty in shooting that critically injured Colorado Springs officer

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — An El Paso County jury found a man accused of gravely injuring a Colorado Springs Police officer in a 2018 shooting guilty on multiple charges Tuesday.

Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi was found guilty of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder, menacing and prohibited use of a weapon, according to the Fourth Judical District Attorney’s Office.

During the week-long trial the jury heard from over 40 witnesses, including Officer Cem Duzel, the victim, and his responding partner, Cpl. Ron Carter.

Duzel was shot in the head the morning of Aug. 2, 2018 after responding to the area near N. Union Boulevard and E. Boulder Avenue after dispatch received multiple calls about gunfire. As officers arrived, Al Khammasi pulled out a handgun and shots were exchanged between him and police.

Duzel was in critical condition for some time following the shooting, but after a year of surgeries and rehab , he was able to return to family in New York in 2019.

A disposition hearing for a remaining count of possession of a weapon by a previous offender is set for July 14. Al Khammasi’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Aug. 19.

