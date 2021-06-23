KeyBanc Upgrades Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Overweight

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.71.