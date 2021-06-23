Cancel
KeyBanc Upgrades Parker-Hannifin (PH) to Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 12 days ago

KeyBanc analyst Jeffrey Hammond upgraded Parker-Hannifin (NYSE: PH) from Sector Weight to Overweight with a price target of $350.00.The analyst ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 53,995 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 455,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,995 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $143,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

National Pension Service Sells 10,343 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,343 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned about 0.16% of Parker-Hannifin worth $66,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksStreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Stephens Upgrades GMS Inc. (GMS) to Overweight

Stephens analyst Trey Grooms upgraded GMS Inc. (NYSE: GMS) from Equal ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $14.95 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.90. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.10 EPS.
StocksStreetInsider.com

WideOpenWest (WOW) PT Raised to $26 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Brandon Nispel raised the price target on WideOpenWest (NYSE: WOW) to $26.00 (from $21.00) while maintaining an Overweight ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Oppenheimer Starts monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) at Outperform

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron initiates coverage on monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Ventas (VTR) PT Raised to $65 at KeyBanc

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. KeyBanc analyst Jordan Sadler raised the price target on Ventas (NYSE: VTR) to $65.00 (from $60.00) while maintaining a Overweight rating.
StocksStreetInsider.com

American Assets Trust (AAT) PT Raised to $44 at KeyBanc

KeyBanc analyst Todd Thomas raised the price target on American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) to $44.00 (from $42.00) on the ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Upgraded at Citigroup

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Meritor from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Meritor from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.71.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

William Blair Comments on Franklin Covey Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FC)

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) – Analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franklin Covey in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.02). William Blair also issued estimates for Franklin Covey’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Britvic’s (BTVCY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Britvic in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $488.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Upgraded at TheStreet

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NSP. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insperity from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.60.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Donoghue Forlines LLC Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000. Other large investors have...
Stockspulse2.com

WELL Stock Price: $90 Target From BMO Capital

The shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) have received a price target increase from $80 to $90 by BMO Capital. These are the details. The shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) have received a price target increase from $80 to $90 by BMO Capital. And BMO Capital analyst Juan Sanabria upgraded the company shares from “Underperform” to “Market Perform.” Even though the shares trade at a premium to its peers, the company management is utilizing the company’s cost of capital by executing on acquisitions, according to Sanabria.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires Shares of 5,692 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,000. A number of other institutional investors and...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman Buys 18,000 Shares of Stock

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) Director Jonathan Ross Goodman bought 18,000 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,488 shares in the company, valued at C$2,910,757.12.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 59,400 The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 59,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,000. The ExOne accounts for approximately 0.3% of Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned 0.27% of The ExOne as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Storage Affiliates Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.22.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

-$0.05 EPS Expected for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Ballard Power Systems also posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.