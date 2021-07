SNAP - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $67.66, moving -0.7% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Heading into today, shares of the company behind Snapchat had gained 8.52% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.25% in that time.