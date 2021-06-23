Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Tartabit IoT Bridge opens new pathways to Azure for Device Makers

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Today, Tartabit LLC announces a series of new features available in the IoT Bridge to enable emerging and established device makers additional pathways into Microsoft Azure. With the latest release of Tartabit's IoT Bridge, customers can now self-onboard devices that do not natively support an Azure IoT SDK using the Tartabit IoT Bridge low-code platform. Customers continue to enjoy the easiest to use, easiest to buy, easiest to deploy, and easiest to manage cloud gateway service for Azure IoT Hub integration, available in the Azure Marketplace.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loriot
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Tracking Devices#North America#Azure For Device Makers#Prweb#Udp#Coap#Mqtt#Http#Azure Iot Hub#Nb#Oem#Queclink#The Things Network#Helium#Cto#Co Founder#Vp#Tartabit Llc Tartabit#Cloud Services
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Prescient Devices Announces Integration with The Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION Platform for Rapid and Flexible IoT Application Development

Prescient Devices, Inc. (PDI), a leading provider of SaaS based low-code edge solutions platform, announces integration with the Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION platform to help accelerate IoT edge application development. Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX AUTOMATION ecosystem and PDI’s Prescient Designer together enable control, motion, and IoT at scale to provide a future-proof control and IoT data management platform.
SoftwareHPCwire

New Solvers Further Enhance the Azure Quantum Optimization Offering

June 22, 2021 — There is no one algorithm that fits every optimization problem. Having a full portfolio at your fingertips is important when tuning optimization solutions for the best outcome and the highest impact. That is why Microsoft Quantum chose to build one of the most comprehensive cloud offerings...
Softwareaithority.com

IAR Systems Enables Advantech to Innovate Smart Industrial IoT Edge Devices

Using IAR Embedded Workbench Has Helped Advantech to Deliver Smart Solutions That Strengthen Production Management Efficiency and Enable Digital Transformation. IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announced that its development tools have enabled Advantech, a global leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology, to successfully develop their latest remote I/O data acquisition module, ADAM-6300. ADAM-6300 is able to serve as an intelligent network node in an IoT application, to meet the needs of environmental monitoring, make application configurations easier and faster and assist companies in their digital transformation.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Tuya Smart Showcases New IoT Device Connectivity Capabilities At 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Tuya Smart a leading global IoT cloud platform, opened its exhibit at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, Spain to run from June 28 until July 1, 2021. This year’s exhibit demonstrates Tuya Smart’s cellular and Bluetooth communication capabilities, showcasing the Company’s wide range of new connectivity solutions to developers at the industry’s largest and most influential exhibition.
Technologytechxplore.com

No-solder connector technologies for trillion-node engine IoT open platform

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has developed two connector technologies that allow easy, solder-free assembly of IoT nodes, regarded as essential for realization of the Trillion-Node Engine, the open-source IoT platform. Tests of the connector have resulted in positive evaluations. Toshiba will continue to develop them, and use them in a demonstration unit for Toshiba's motor control drivers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

MediaTek Launches Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture Giving Device Makers Access To More Customized Consumer Experiences

HSINCHU, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture that provides brands with more flexibility to customize key 5G mobile device features to address different market segments. The open resource architecture gives smartphone brands closer-to-metal access to customize features for cameras, displays, graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) processing units (APUs), sensors and connectivity sub-systems within the Dimensity 1200 chipset.
SoftwareLumia UK

Introducing the new Azure SDK for C++

This month, the Azure SDK team released the new Azure SDK for C++, starting with Azure Core, Identity, and Storage Blobs, Files Shares, and Datalake. We’re excited to share our guides to getting started and working with the latest libraries!. Getting the latest libraries. You can find all of the...
Softwarepetri.com

What's New with Azure– June 2021 Edition

July is here and we are halfway through the year. Am I the only one that feels like 2021 is zipping by? I have been working non-stop for the last 6 months preparing for and migrating legacy workloads from a data center to Microsoft Azure and I have barely had time to look up from my monitor. But that ends next week – I will be looking back on this series of articles and finding things that I need to start playing within the lab! And maybe I’ll try to get a gaming controller for my iPad.
SoftwareLumia UK

Use New Relic One to effortlessly monitor applications in Azure Spring Cloud

Today, we are announcing the integration of New Relic One performance monitoring in Azure Spring Cloud. Over the past 18 months, we worked with many enterprise customers to learn about their scenarios. Many of these customers have thousands of Spring Boot applications running in on-premises data centers. As they migrate these applications to the cloud, they need to instrument them for application performance monitoring (APM) using tools that their developers are familiar with, and have been using for years, and they must ensure continuity for desktop and mobile applications which are already pre-instrumented for end-to-end monitoring using agents like New Relic One. With the integration of New Relic One in Azure Spring Cloud, you can continue your journey and easily instrument your Spring Boot applications with New Relic One.
Softwareaithority.com

Quantiphi To Enable 5G Edge Solutions For Enterprises With Google Cloud

Quantiphi, in partnership with Google Cloud, will deploy intelligent video analytics and low-latency Edge AI solutions enabling smart surveillance, improved customer experience and intelligent operations for 5G service providers and their enterprise customers. Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company, announced that it will be an Independent Software Vendor...
Businessthefastmode.com

Google Cloud, Ericsson to Jointly Develop 5G and Edge Cloud Solutions

Google Cloud and Ericsson last week announced a partnership to jointly develop 5G and edge cloud solutions to help CSPs digitally transform and to unlock new enterprise and consumer use cases. Globally, industries with edge presences - including communication service providers, retailers, manufacturers, transport businesses, healthcare and media/entertainment providers -...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Cloud Desktops For Advanced Security and Disaster Solutions

Is the work-from-home movement creating more cyber threats?. The previous year was challenging for every business. Various teams uprooted their office infrastructures and started working from home. Complete connectivity between groups was created via a series of methods such as online meetings, mobile phone access, and WhatsApp communications. Despite this...
aithority.com

Io-Tahoe Partners With MongoDB To Equip Customers With AI Enabled Digital Workers

Io-Tahoe, the Enterprise Data RPA company, today announced a new partnership with MongoDB, the leading, modern, general purpose database platform. Io-Tahoe embeds MongoDB’s document database at the heart of its Enterprise Data RPA platform so that customers can take advantage of its flexibility, scalability, and speed. The partnership will help...
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Schedule a Serverless Google Cloud Function to Run Periodically

Do you have some code that needs to be run regularly? Read along to learn how to do this using a serverless function on the google cloud platform (GCP). As a data scientist/engineer, I often have code that needs to run periodically. This could be anything from processing some log files every day at 02:00 pm or running a machine learning model every day at 01:00 am.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

SensiML and Microchip Technology Partner on Smart Edge IoT Applications

Article By : SensiML Corp. SensiML has partnered with Microchip Technology to simplify the development of AI code for smart industrial, consumer, and IoT applications. SensiML Corp. has partnered with Microchip Technology Inc. to simplify the development of artificial intelligence (AI) code for smart industrial, consumer, and commercial edge Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications. This partnership enables embedded developers using Microchip Technology’s microcontrollers and the powerful MPLAB X IDE tool suite to quickly and easily add intelligence to their new or legacy designs with SensiML’s Analytics Toolkit.
Businessmartechseries.com

Tech Mahindra Announces Partnership with TAC Security to Enable Next-Gen Enterprise Security of Customers Globally

Leveraging artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across entire IT stack. Tech Mahindra, a leading digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, announced partnership with TAC Security, the global leader of risk & vulnerability management, to enable next-generation enterprise security for customers globally. The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across the entire IT stack.
Businessaithority.com

Meridian Group International And Skytap Enter Into A Global Alliance Partnership To Help Customers Migrate Their IBM Power Workloads To Microsoft Azure

Meridian Group International, the global leader in IBM Power advisory, deployment, and managed services, announces a strategic partnership with Skytap, the global leader in enabling IBM Power workloads in the cloud. The partnership enables customers to more rapidly migrate their IBM Power workloads from on-prem to the cloud to facilitate modern development practices and integrate new cloud architectures.
Computersaithority.com

Robin.io Platform on QCT Servers Accelerates Cloud-native Transformation

Ecosystem dramatically reduces infrastructure and operational costs for 5G service providers. Quanta Cloud Technology (QCT), a global data center solution provider, announced IronCloud — Robin Cloud Platform, its latest addition to its 5G solutions. The partnership between QCT and Robin helps customers accelerate their cloud-native transformations. The solution is built...

Comments / 0

Community Policy