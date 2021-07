The loss had been decided, their season all but over, and as the end settled in, the Clippers’ stares grew longer. To end a Clippers postseason defined by their unwillingness to go quietly, it was Chris Paul who finally dug his former team a trench too deep, then tossed on the dirt for good measure. His 41 points were the catalyst for Phoenix’s series-clinching 130-103 victory to send the Suns to their first NBA Finals since 1993 and deny the Clippers the kind of rally that had extended their season during two previous rounds.