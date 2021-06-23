Cancel
D-backs shut out by Brewers, Ketel Marte leaves with hamstring injury

By Derek Montilla
Arizona Sports
 12 days ago
PHOENIX – The struggles continue for the Arizona Diamondbacks as Ketel Marte exited in the first inning on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers with left hamstring tightness, and the offense seemed to exit the game with him in a 5-0 loss. Marte hit a ground-rule double off Milwaukee Brewers starting...

Phoenix, AZ
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

