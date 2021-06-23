‘The Suicide Squad’ Drops New Trailer Featuring Song ‘Rain’

You could hardly accuse the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies of being safe – the films that took Marvel fully cosmic, with sentient flora and fauna among its core cast. But with The Suicide Squad, writer-director James Gunn is fully unleashed, crossing over his wild comic book visuals with the darker-edged likes of Super and Slither for a colourful, violent, unexpected summer blockbuster. That meant not only drawing together a line-up of bizarre characters from the annals of the DC Comics vault – including Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, the Sylvester Stallone-voiced King Shark, Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2 and David Dastmalchian’s Polka Dot Man, rubbing shoulders with Margot Robbie’s established fan-favourite Harley Quinn – but doing whatever he pleased with them.