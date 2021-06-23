‘The Suicide Squad’ Drops New Trailer Featuring Song ‘Rain’

The first official look at The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker has been released. James Gunn’s take on the foul-mouthed and violent DC team The Suicide Squad is set to hit theatres and HBO Max next month. Set to introduce a dozen new characters alongside old favorites like Rick Flag and Harley Quinn, The Suicide Squad is set to be one of the most exciting films in the DC Extended Universe just by virtue of how many characters it’ll have. The film is also set to launch a solo Peacemaker series for HBO Max, making it the first show set in the DCEU.