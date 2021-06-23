Cancel
‘The Suicide Squad’ Drops New Trailer Featuring Song ‘Rain’

By Tyler Justin Pruyn
mxdwn.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Suicide Squad marketing is heating up with just under two months before its release date. The James Gunn ensemble film released a trailer today with the song Rain, which will feature in the film. Gunn is no stranger to soundtracks as The Guardians of the Galaxy films have become...

movies.mxdwn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Idris Elba
Person
Viola Davis
Person
Margot Robbie
Person
James Gunn
Person
John Cena
Person
David Dastmalchian
Person
Joel Kinnaman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Suicide Squad#Hbo Max#Imax#Grandson#Jamesgunn#Justice League#Ign#Polka Dot Man#Imax#Hbo Max
Moviessouthernillinoisnow.com

Watch Idris Elba in new ‘Suicide Squad’ trailer; Kenya Barris inks multi-project development deal with Audible; and more

Idris Elba takes center stage in the new trailer for DC and Warner Bros.’ The Suicide Squad. Directed by James Gunn, the film, which is a standalone sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, follows Elba as Bloodsport, one of the imprisoned convicts from Task Force X who is sent on a mission by Viola Davis‘ Amanda Waller to destroy Jotunheim, a Nazi-era prison and laboratory. The action film also stars Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Pete Davidson and more. The Suicide Squad hits theaters and HBO Max on August 6.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

New ‘The Suicide Squad’ Trailer Confirms Bloodsport’s Superman Connection

The new trailer for James Gunn’s upcoming film The Suicide Squad has confirmed Superman’s connection to Idris Elba’s character, Bloodsport. Originally Idris Elba was set to replace Will Smith as Deadshot for The Suicide Squad due to Smith’s commitments to other projects. Eventually, it was decided that Elba would play a new character altogether so Smith could have the option to reprise the role. For the longest time, no one seemed to know exactly who Elba was playing until his character was revealed to be Bloodsport; a relatively obscure Superman antagonist who first appeared in the late 1980s.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’: New Trailer Unleashes Kaiju-Sized “Project Starfish”! [Video]

They’re dying… to save the world. This new trailer suggests that the film’s emotional core rests on the shoulders of Idris Elba‘s Bloodsport, imprisoned for putting Superman in the ICU with a Kryptonite bullet(!). As for the rest of the gang, well, they’re as wacky as you’d expect the characters in a James Gunn movie to be, including the ultra-violent King Shark and the child-killing weasel named… Weasel.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Suicide Squad Fans Have Some Thoughts After Finding A Crazy New Trailer On YouTube

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Who doesn’t love the smell of a new trailer in the morning? It smells like...anticipation, doesn’t it? Comic movie loyalists know that feeling quite well this morning as, out of the blue, a new trailer for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad appeared on YouTube. Dishing out some crazy new plot points and insane action, it’s a brand new look at Gunn’s R-rated madness, and fans definitely have some thoughts on what they’ve seen.
EntertainmentCOMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE SUICIDE SQUAD Magazine Covers Feature A New Look At Task Force X, Jim Lee Artwork, & A Big Starro Tease

While all eyes may be on Black Widow right now, we're also just over a month away from getting to experience The Suicide Squad. Set to be released in both in theaters and on HBO Max, there's a lot of excitement surrounding the DC Comics adaptation, and we now have a closer look at each member of Task Force X on these cool new magazine covers shared by James Gunn.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

The Suicide Squad Pop! Vinyl figures revealed by Funko

Funko has revealed a its upcoming wave of Pop! Movies vinyl figures for James Gunn’s DCEU blockbuster The Suicide Squad, which includes Harley Quinn, Bloodsport, Rick Flag, King Shark, Polka-Dot Man, Peacemaker, and Ratcatcher II; check them out here, courtesy of EW…. Welcome to hell—a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with...
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn Reveals DC Characters That Were Almost In The Suicide Squad

A concept like The Suicide Squad opens the door for lesser-known and relatively obscure comic book characters to make unexpected live-action appearances, especially when the majority of the ensemble is going to end up being little more than cannon fodder in the grand scheme of things. James Gunn has assembled...
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Peacemaker’: First Official Look At ‘The Suicide Squad’ Spin-Off Released

The first official look at The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker has been released. James Gunn’s take on the foul-mouthed and violent DC team The Suicide Squad is set to hit theatres and HBO Max next month. Set to introduce a dozen new characters alongside old favorites like Rick Flag and Harley Quinn, The Suicide Squad is set to be one of the most exciting films in the DC Extended Universe just by virtue of how many characters it’ll have. The film is also set to launch a solo Peacemaker series for HBO Max, making it the first show set in the DCEU.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘The Suicide Squad’: James Gunn Considered Using Deathstroke In DC Film

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn considered adding Deathstroke and other villains to the film. James Gunn signed on to write and direct The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros. Pictures and DC Films sometime after Disney temporarily removed him from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. When he first considered writing The Suicide Squad, he kept a file folder of certain DC Comics characters he’d use for the film.
TV Seriesheroichollywood.com

‘Peacemaker’: James Gunn Discusses Batman and Superman’s Impact On Show

The DC Extended Universe is set to get its first television series in the form of Peacemaker, a spin-off of The Suicide Squad, which is also written and directed by James Gunn. Played by John Cena, the vigilante Peacemaker will get his origins explored in the HBO Max series, giving us greater insight into the character’s psyche. In an interview with Empire to discuss the series, Gunn broke down the oddities of Cena’s character, revealed that the series focuses on a “big science-fiction story”, discussed how the character is problematic and how he co-exists with DC’s finest heroes: Batman and Superman.
MoviesPosted by
Mix 97.9 FM

‘The Suicide Squad’ Never Explains How It Connects to ‘Suicide Squad’

Is James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad a sequel to the original Suicide Squad movie? After all, it features several of the same characters and actors as the first film, including Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman’s Rick Flag, and Viola Davis’ Amanda Waller. Or is it a reboot? Even with those familiar faces, it features a ton of new characters, a totally different design aesthetic, and is missing some of the most important players from the previous Suicide Squad, including Will Smith’s Deadshot and Jared Leto’s Joker.
MoviesEmpire

The Suicide Squad Is ‘An Unedited Version Of James Gunn’ – Exclusive Images

You could hardly accuse the Guardians Of The Galaxy movies of being safe – the films that took Marvel fully cosmic, with sentient flora and fauna among its core cast. But with The Suicide Squad, writer-director James Gunn is fully unleashed, crossing over his wild comic book visuals with the darker-edged likes of Super and Slither for a colourful, violent, unexpected summer blockbuster. That meant not only drawing together a line-up of bizarre characters from the annals of the DC Comics vault – including Idris Elba’s Bloodsport, the Sylvester Stallone-voiced King Shark, Daniela Melchior’s Ratcatcher 2 and David Dastmalchian’s Polka Dot Man, rubbing shoulders with Margot Robbie’s established fan-favourite Harley Quinn – but doing whatever he pleased with them.

