The Sea of Thieves is under threat, and A Pirate’s Tale will take you on a journey that will have you collide with the world of Pirates of the Caribbean. To begin the first Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life — which is just simply called “A Pirate’s Life” — go to the Castaway at any Outpost and vote to start the Tall Tale. The book for this Tall Tale is all the way on the left of the Castaway’s Camp wall.