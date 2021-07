Eczema on your body is not pleasant. But in your eye area? Ouch. Here’s how to treat the common skin condition in your most sensitive area of skin. Think twice before rubbing your eyes. While eczema, the skin condition, also known as atopic dermatitis, is characterized by dry, itchy-feeling skin on the face and body, the eyelids are also fair game. Because skin is at its thinnest on the eyelid, dermatologists often see patients complaining of dryness, flaking, and itching on this delicate area.