Portugal vs France live stream: How to watch Euro 2020 fixture online and on TV tonight

By Dylan Terry
The Independent
The Independent
 9 days ago

Group F produced the game of the tournament last week when Portugal were beaten 4-2 by Germany in a thrilling encounter.

Meanwhile, an equally captivating atmosphere was present at the Puskas Arena where France could only manage a 1-1 draw with Hungary in Budapest .

And with Germany favourites to beat Hungary and finish on six points, Didier Deschamps side will know they will likely need a victory to ensure they top the group.

Portugal could find themselves out of the tournament if they are beaten by France in Budapest, so we are almost certainly going to be treated to two sides giving it their all to secure a vital win at Euro 2020 .

Here’s everything you need to know about the Euro 2020 fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 8pm BST at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

How can I watch it?

BBC 1 will be showing the game in the UK and you will also be able to stream the match by using BBC iPlayer.

Team news

Portugal are expected to have a full squad to choose from for their final group game. But Didier Deschamps’ France side will be without forward Ousmane Dembele for the rest of the tournament after he picked up a knee injury in the draw with Hungary.

Confirmed line-ups

Portugal: Patricio; Semedo, Dias, Pepe, Guerreiro; Danilo, Sanches, Moutinho; B Silva, Ronaldo, Jota

France: Lloris, Kounde, Varane, Kimpembe, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Tolisso, Griezmann, Mbappe, Benzema

Odds

Portugal: 29/10

Draw: 15/8

France: 5/4

Prediction

If Portugal’s match with Germany is anything to go by, two European giants facing off in the group stage does not disappoint. Fernando Santos will know his side simply cannot allow the spaces to open up in their defence like they did in the defeat to the Germans, especially with the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Karim Benzema waiting eagerly. It is that fragility that makes Portugal susceptible, but you feel they may have enough attacking talent to earn a precious point here. 2-2 .

The Independent

The Independent

