Keeping It In The Yakuza | A Family Film Review
The aptly-titled A Family competently treads familiar ground. This yakuza action-drama, written and directed by Michihito Fujii, suffers from attempting to cover too many narrative beats, but does well when working within the stylised confines of organised crime. Kenji Yamamoto (Gô Ayano), affectionately known throughout as Lil Ken, is an angry young man. He is first seen attending the funeral of his father. With bleached blonde hair and dressed head to toe in white North Face, Lil Ken stands out amongst the otherwise traditional mourners.www.headstuff.org