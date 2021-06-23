Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Keeping It In The Yakuza | A Family Film Review

By Thomas Mozden
headstuff.org
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe aptly-titled A Family competently treads familiar ground. This yakuza action-drama, written and directed by Michihito Fujii, suffers from attempting to cover too many narrative beats, but does well when working within the stylised confines of organised crime. Kenji Yamamoto (Gô Ayano), affectionately known throughout as Lil Ken, is an angry young man. He is first seen attending the funeral of his father. With bleached blonde hair and dressed head to toe in white North Face, Lil Ken stands out amongst the otherwise traditional mourners.

www.headstuff.org
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Family Film#Yakuza#Film Review#Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
Beauty & Fashionhorrornews.net

Film Review: Dark Image (2017)

A girl is possessed and kills her own twin sister. As horror fans, we don’t see many movies these days in the tradition of the old ‘grand guignol’; a pretty much extinct style by now, notorious for over the top, graphic violence and macabre subject matter. Some incredible films have existed within the tradition over the years; gems like The Cabinet Of Dr. Caligari, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane and The Abominable Dr. Phibes can be easily categorised as grand guignol.
MoviesCine Vue

Film Review: Supernova

Full to the brim with sharp wit, emotional sincerity and overflowing with love, Supernova sees the star power of Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci align. Harry Macqueen’s sophomore feature is a slender, pitch-perfect human drama, whose script, direction and arguably career-best performances combine to heart-rending effect. By no means the...
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Misfits (Short Film) (2021)

When they learn their friend has kidnapped a cop on the night of MLK Jr.’s assassination, two sisters and leaders of the Black Panther Party must set aside their differences to navigate one of the most turbulent nights in history. REVIEW:. “Civilization is a hopeless race to discover remedies for...
Movieswaxahachiesun.com

Film review: “F9: The Fast Saga” has no value as a film

The latest installment of the “Fast and Furious” franchise, “F9: The Fast Saga” hit theaters recently and oddly reminded me of the experience I had when I cleaned out my kitchen pantry and found a swollen can of peaches in the back. This film, and I use that term loosely, reminded me of that can: expired, rotten, and of no value.
Moviesboomstickcomics.com

The Tomorrow War – Film Review

“The Tomorrow War is a love letter to all the great popcorn blockbusters that have come before it. “. The Tomorrow War is a love letter to all the great popcorn blockbusters that have come before it. Full of action, comedy, science-fiction, and some impressive world-building, The Tomorrow War does everything possible to be the most entertaining blockbuster this summer. Director Chris McKay’s foray into live-action movies is a success on every level.
Moviesblackfilm.com

Tribeca 2021: ‘Waves’ Film Review

There’s few people in this world that a Black man trusts more than his barber. It’s one of those lifetime relationships that is as hard to get out of as it is to get into. Choosing the person who’s in control of your swag, your beloved hairline, the architect of whatever coveted style you desire – is not a task to be taken lightly. On top of this, your barber can be a confidant, a therapist, an overall ear that’s there to listen to the good, bad or ugly for whatever time you have in that chair. Needless to say, the barbershop is a solace for Black men. The Tribeca Film Fest short, Waves, tapped into this experience flawlessly, adding a few adjustments that could turn the entire experience into a nightmare.
Moviesboomstickcomics.com

Too Late – Film Review

“Too Late has something important to say, but it also is highly entertaining and is a remarkable mix of horror and comedy.”. It’s mostly a fine line when someone walks the tightrope of horror and comedy. Mixing those ingredients could be tough, but over the decades, a few films have become legendary in that excellent genre of horror-comedy. Films like The Lost Boys and Shaun Of The Dead, and even Gremlins are prime examples. Now, D.W. Thomas’ most triumphant horror-comedy Too Late can be added to that chef’s dinner menu. Too Late checks all the boxes of laughter, thrills, horror, gore, and even has a poignant message behind its entrails and jokes about the Los Angeles independent stand-up comedy scene.
MoviesThe Suburban Times

Red – Mark Rothko and His Art – Film Review

Peg and I love theatre. There is nothing like live actors performing just yards away from your seat in a darkened theatre. COVID-19 has killed the theatre scene or at least seriously maimed it. Theatres from Puget Sound to New York City and beyond are still licking their wounds, but should start to recovery soon. It will take some time. What got us through the live theatre drought was Broadway HD, like Prime and Netflix, a pay service delivering entertainment. I can’t tell you how many times we watched “She Loves Me,” “Kinky Boots,” “Daddy Long Legs,” “Cyrano de Bergerac,” as well as “The King and I,” and “The Portuguese Kid.” They were all fantastic . . . but . . . they weren’t performing . . . and reaching out to the audience just for us.
Video Gamesinputmag.com

Yakuza Remastered Collection

The Yakuza Remastered Collection, a bundle including Yakuza(s) 3, 4, and 5, is currently being discounted by 46 percent through Fanatical. For the next day, you can get the collection — normally a $40.18 value — for only $21.69. Keep in mind that while Yakuza Remastered is available for PC, Xbox, and Playstation, this deal will only give you access to the PC version of the game.
New York City, NYtheknightnews.com

Film Review: In The Heights

In The Heights directed by Jon M. Chu, is a musical filled with elements of hip-hop, salsa, merengue and soul music. The film explores the lives of three characters in the New York City Latino neighbourhood of Washington Heights. It depicts how a Latino community is clinging to their dreams while trying to make ends meet, living paycheck by paycheck, but doing it with their heads held high and with pride.
Movieshorrornews.net

Film Review: Stardust (2020)

Stardust will chronicle the young David Bowie’s first visit to the US in 1971 – a trip that inspired the invention of his iconic alter ego Ziggy Stardust. I’ve always sad, you can’t go wrong with a David Bowie movie, but then of course I’m a bit bias as a longtime fan of his work, music, acting and creative contributions. None the less there is no denying his cultural impact on the world as a creative individual.
Bakersfield, CAhorrorsociety.com

Review: Hectic Films’ THE VIDEO STORE

Hectic Films is really banging them out! Last week I reviewed Left Alone in the Snow and this week I received an advanced look at The Video Store. Starring Theoden Wuillamey, Kyle Palla, James Duval (Independence Day), Kelli Maroney (Night of the Comet), Chess Maxwell, Thomas Brill, Jake Thoene and DT Carney, The Video Store was shot on location in Bakersfield, California; which UFo enthusiasts will instantly recognize as the site of the purported 1986 UFO crash. Set a decade later, two young men find themselves stuck in the middle of a second alien invasion all while fending off a variety of foes in a local video store. A slightly comedic and thrilling science fiction adventure, this new short film from Hectic Films transports you back to an easier decade filled with a second wind of otherworldly sightings.
Moviessdvoice.info

FILM REVIEW: The White Tiger

Is this just another passive servant movie, like Gone With the Wind, The Help, or Roma? Or does it have a new kick?. In 2008, Indian/Australian author Aravind Adiga wrote his debut novel The White Tiger, and its thoughtful examination of India’s caste system was rewarded with a prestigious Man Booker Prize. The book’s protagonist is a scrappy lower-class man trying to get ahead in life and hemmed in by societal norms. Though that premise is far from Adiga’s personal experience as a Columbia and Oxford educated journalist/writer, the novelist manages to grasp the culture, psyche and ambition of his central character who’s a bit like an ambitious pauper from a Dickens tale.
Movieswhereyat.com

Film Review: Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard was a decent action buddy comedy, but it was not a film that screamed out for a sequel. While I enjoyed it in the theater four years ago, it's not a film I thought about after seeing it. The sequel The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard proves the filmmakers should have left it alone.
Movieskmuw.org

Movie Review: 'Zola' Adapts A Twitter Thread To Film

Every story and review of Zola seems to understandably lead with the movie’s genesis, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, so here I will do the same:. You want to hear a story about how me and this b**** here fell out? It's kind of long, but it's full of suspense.
Family Relationshipsheraldcourier.com

PBS series filming family in Gordonsville

A Gordonsville family will be filmed next week for the PBS series "Legacy List with Matt Paxton." The series, described as a cross between "Antiques Roadshow" and "Finding Your Roots," follows Paxton, a Richmond native, as he works with a family living in the former Green Spring School. Filming is scheduled for Sunday through Tuesday.
MoviesCine Vue

Film Review: Ultraviolence

“They actually have the ability to…to kill. And they’re not sanctioned for it, in any way.” When police officers commit murder with impunity, what possible course of action can be taken by devastated families? When the CPS and IPCC conduct sham investigations, more to save face and keep the lid on cover-ups than to bring convictions, what happens then?
MoviesCine Vue

Film Review: Another Round

Eight years after The Hunt, Thomas Vinterberg gets the old band back together for a rollicking good time in Another Round. Necking half-a-bottle of Smirnoff before starting a day of work would generally be considered grounds for a pretty serious intervention. But Martin (Mads Mikkelsen) will soon be having the...