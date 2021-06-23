Reaction as England top Group D and Scotland are out of Euro 2020

England round off Group D against the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening. Ahead of the Wembley showdown, the PA news agency takes a look at the pool-topping Czechs. The Czechs booked their spot at the finals by finishing runners-up to England in their qualifying group. Jaroslav Silhavy’s side were beaten 5-0 at Wembley but made amends in Prague, where they ended the Three Lions’ 43-match unbeaten run in Euro and World Cup qualifying matches stretching back to a 1-0 loss in Ukraine in October 2009. Harry Kane’s early spot-kick had put England in the box seat, only for Jakub Brabec to quickly level and provide the platform for substitute Zdenek Ondrasek to punish a ponderous performance and seal a shock 2-1 win in that October 2019 encounter. Their form after qualifying was patchy, but there was an encouraging draw at home to Belgium – the world’s top ranked side – in March’s World Cup qualifier. The Czechs were hammered 4-0 by Italy in a warm-up friendly, but Patrik Schick inspired them to a 2-0 win in their Group D opener at Scotland before drawing 1-1 with Croatia at Hampden Park to leave them top of the pool.