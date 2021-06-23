Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Reaction as England top Group D and Scotland are out of Euro 2020

BBC
 13 days ago

That's all for this live page so thanks for joining us and for all your comments. We have live television coverage of the Group F matches with Portugal v France on BBC One and Hungary v Germany on BBC Two with both programmes starting at 19:30 BST. We also have...

www.bbc.co.uk
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#England#Scotland#Hungary#Uk#Group F#Bbc One#Bbc Two#Hummels#Premier League#The Champions League#Rangers#Russian#German#Ria Novosti News Agency#Lgbt#Southampton
Related
Posted by
The Associated Press

Positive virus case disrupts Scotland, England at Euro 2020

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — A coronavirus infection created disruption for two teams at the European Championship on Monday after a positive test for Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour also led to two England players having to self-isolate. Midfielder Mason Mount and left back Ben Chilwell were deemed by English health authorities...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Croatia 3-1 Scotland: Tartan Army are OUT of Euro 2020 at bottom of Group D as Steve Clarke's side are beaten at Hampden Park, with Luka Modric scoring a stunner after Callum McGregor had equalised

No Sir, they can't boogie. Scotland failed to dance the dance as Croatia deservedly waltzed into the knockout stages thanks to the genius of Luka Modric. Boy does he have all the moves. The captain's goal to give his side a 2-1 lead - from which Scotland could not recover...
SportsPosted by
newschain

A look at the Czech Republic ahead of their Euro 2020 Group D clash with England

England round off Group D against the Czech Republic on Tuesday evening. Ahead of the Wembley showdown, the PA news agency takes a look at the pool-topping Czechs. The Czechs booked their spot at the finals by finishing runners-up to England in their qualifying group. Jaroslav Silhavy’s side were beaten 5-0 at Wembley but made amends in Prague, where they ended the Three Lions’ 43-match unbeaten run in Euro and World Cup qualifying matches stretching back to a 1-0 loss in Ukraine in October 2009. Harry Kane’s early spot-kick had put England in the box seat, only for Jakub Brabec to quickly level and provide the platform for substitute Zdenek Ondrasek to punish a ponderous performance and seal a shock 2-1 win in that October 2019 encounter. Their form after qualifying was patchy, but there was an encouraging draw at home to Belgium – the world’s top ranked side – in March’s World Cup qualifier. The Czechs were hammered 4-0 by Italy in a warm-up friendly, but Patrik Schick inspired them to a 2-0 win in their Group D opener at Scotland before drawing 1-1 with Croatia at Hampden Park to leave them top of the pool.
SportsPosted by
Daily Mail

England take on the Czech Republic on Tuesday in their final Group D outing, with work still to do after a highly disappointing performance against Scotland: Everything to know ahead of kick-off

Gareth Southgate and England are looking to make a statement after a largely disappointing draw against Scotland last week, as they take on current leaders the Czech Republic in their final Group D outing on Tuesday. England have been underwhelming in both of their two games to date, though beating...
SportsPosted by
The Independent

Scotland out of Euro 2020 after defeat by Croatia

Scotland have been eliminated from Euro 2020 after suffering a 3-1 group-stage loss to Croatia.Scotland were defeated 2-0 by Czech Republic in their tournament-opener in Glasgow last week, before drawing 0-0 with England at Wembley Stadium on Friday. To reach the last 16, Scotland therefore needed a win against Croatia – who were beaten 1-0 by England before drawing 1-1 with the Czechs.But Steve Clarke’s players were unsuccessful at Hampden Park on Tuesday night.Croatia took the lead thanks to a Nikola Vlasic goal on 17 minutes, before Scotland equalised through Callum McGregor with three minutes remaining in the first...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Martin Compston shuts down England fan after Scotland is knocked out of Euros

Line of Duty star Martin Compston had a sharp retort for an England fan who tried to mock him after Scotland’s performance at the Euro 2020 championship. The actor responded after the fellow football fan quote-tweeted him and noted England’s seven points versus Scotland’s seven, after the latter were beaten 3-1 against Croatia, while England beat Czech Republic 0-1.Suffice to say, Compston was not impressed. “I know Ryan, must be tough you were the only team that couldn’t beat us when we’re that pish,” he tweeted. “That being said, by the end of it we’ll still have as many...
SoccerPosted by
Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling claims England do NOT fear the potential challenges of France, Germany or Portugal in the Euro 2020 last-16 - after forward heads home winner against Czech Republic to see Three Lions top Group D

Raheem Sterling hints England are not afraid of the prospect of facing France, Portugal or Germany in the Euro 2020 round-of-16 after his goal sent the Three Lions through to the knockouts. The England's winger headed in the winning goal after 12 minutes for Gareth Southgate's side in their final...
SoccerPosted by
The Independent

England vs Czech Republic team news: Jack Grealish starts in Group D finale at Euro 2020

Jack Grealish, Harry Maguire and Bukayo Saka will start for England in the Group D decider at Euro 2020 against Czech Republic at Wembley.Grealish comes in with Gareth Southgate unable to select Mason Mount due to the Chelsea midfielder isolating until next Monday.Mount and Ben Chilwell were confirmed as a close contacts of Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.Maguire makes his first start since 9 May, having recovered from an ankle ligament injury which led him to miss the end of Manchester United’s season.Saka has got the nod to start ahead of Jadon...
SoccerBBC

Euro 2020: Scotland's campaign comes to end - reaction & analysis

We're over and out for today. It's been a tough 16 hours or so, but this pain will pass. We hope you have enjoyed our coverage throughout the day. For now, so long!. The skipper takes the top prize. Liverpool's Andy Robertson beats Chelsea's Billy Gilmour to win your Scotland...
Posted by
newschain

England fans make journey to Rome for Euro 2020 quarter-final with Ukraine

England fans milled with their Ukrainian counterparts on the perimeter of Rome’s Stadio Olimpico ahead of their Euro 2020 quarter-final clash. With supporters based in England not issued match tickets, the Three Lions fans assembling were from further afield – with groups from Prague and Salzburg among those in attendance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy