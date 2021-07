Twelve older women are sitting in a shallow swimming pool while the strains of Swan Lake rise in the background. An extended family of bright yellow rubber ducks bobs around the pool as Maria Antonietta Nevarez leads the group through a simulated bicycle exercise. "Okay, close your eyes: Where are we riding to today?" she asks the group. "We're in Golden Gate Park -- there are irises growing on the path," comes the reply. Later she leads them in pressing their thumbs against each finger. "Now, let's play the piano," she calls, as she moves her fingers across an imaginary underwater keyboard and sings at an operatic pitch.