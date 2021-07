The gap between a first and second Covid vaccine should be halved from eight to four weeks in order to stem the spread of the virus, Anas Sarwar has urged.The Scottish Labour leader said the speed of the vaccination rollout must be increased, adding Holyrood should be recalled to deal with the “out of control” spread of coronavirus.He also accused the Scottish government of being too slow on measures such as walk-in vaccination centres and contact tracing.Pointing to guidance from the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) which suggests that vaccines can be effective when the two doses are administered...