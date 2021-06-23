On the move! With these affordable Arlo cameras, you should get a free Echo Show 5.

This year’s Prime Day has already seen countless fantastic deals, but this pair of Arlo deals has to be one of my personal favourites. The Arlo Video Doorbell is already my favorite moment doorbell on the market — and the one I use on a daily basis — and it’s only $110 with that kind of Prime Day offer. That would be a savings of $40 over the typical cost. Arlo is tossing you an Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) for your viewing pleasure on top of a wonderful offer. That product is generally $85 on its own, so you’re saving $125 by purchasing the bundle that includes both of these products. Because this is a wired video doorbell, double-check that you have all of the necessary power connections before purchasing.