Arizona Diamondbacks 0, Milwaukee Brewers 5: One

Record: 23-63. Pace: 43-119. Change on 2004: -8. For some inexplicable reason, nobody signed up for a guest recap on July 4th. I guess you’re all busy flying your bald eagles or something. Which means the only person who spends the entire day going, “I can only apologize...” is forced into writing it. I am wondering if should try to work out how to incorporate as much pure, undiluted Britishness in the recap as possible. At some point in proceedings. there may well be a discussion about the best coloUr of aluminIum for the boot of your cart, when it’s parked next to the pavement. Just imagine me, lounging on the throne, adjusting my monocle, and sipping a cup of tea. Perhaps snorting derisively at something which happened less than 250 years old being considered "history".