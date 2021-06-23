Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Tartabit IoT Bridge opens new pathways to Azure for Device Makers

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOCA RATON, Fla. (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Today, Tartabit LLC announces a series of new features available in the IoT Bridge to enable emerging and established device makers additional pathways into Microsoft Azure. With the latest release of Tartabit's IoT Bridge, customers can now self-onboard devices that do not natively support an Azure IoT SDK using the Tartabit IoT Bridge low-code platform. Customers continue to enjoy the easiest to use, easiest to buy, easiest to deploy, and easiest to manage cloud gateway service for Azure IoT Hub integration, available in the Azure Marketplace.

www.chron.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iot Devices#Tracking Devices#North America#Azure For Device Makers#Prweb#Udp#Coap#Mqtt#Http#Azure Iot Hub#Nb#Oem#Queclink#The Things Network#Helium#Cto#Co Founder#Vp#Tartabit Llc Tartabit#Cloud Services
Related
Softwareaithority.com

Prescient Devices Announces Integration with The Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION Platform for Rapid and Flexible IoT Application Development

Prescient Devices, Inc. (PDI), a leading provider of SaaS based low-code edge solutions platform, announces integration with the Bosch Rexroth ctrlX AUTOMATION platform to help accelerate IoT edge application development. Bosch Rexroth’s ctrlX AUTOMATION ecosystem and PDI’s Prescient Designer together enable control, motion, and IoT at scale to provide a future-proof control and IoT data management platform.
Softwareaithority.com

IAR Systems Enables Advantech to Innovate Smart Industrial IoT Edge Devices

Using IAR Embedded Workbench Has Helped Advantech to Deliver Smart Solutions That Strengthen Production Management Efficiency and Enable Digital Transformation. IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, announced that its development tools have enabled Advantech, a global leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology, to successfully develop their latest remote I/O data acquisition module, ADAM-6300. ADAM-6300 is able to serve as an intelligent network node in an IoT application, to meet the needs of environmental monitoring, make application configurations easier and faster and assist companies in their digital transformation.
Technologytweaklibrary.com

This Security Vulnerability Could Change An IoT Device Into A Nasty Spy

IoT has had a remarkable impact on our lives. We now have devices connected over a network that are capable of making our lives much easier and comfortable. From smartphones to smartwatches to internet-powered doorbells, door alarms, security cameras, speakers, door locks, lights, bulbs, and baby monitors, the list is just endless. However, with this boon, a bane looms around and that is, miscreants can hack into these devices and if not acted upon promptly, they can wreak havoc on our lives. But, when can hackers feed on IoT devices? The answer is when they sniff a security vulnerability or when we as users don’t practice healthy security habits.
Cell Phonesaithority.com

Tuya Smart Showcases New IoT Device Connectivity Capabilities At 2021 Mobile World Congress (MWC)

Tuya Smart a leading global IoT cloud platform, opened its exhibit at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona, Spain to run from June 28 until July 1, 2021. This year’s exhibit demonstrates Tuya Smart’s cellular and Bluetooth communication capabilities, showcasing the Company’s wide range of new connectivity solutions to developers at the industry’s largest and most influential exhibition.
Technologytechxplore.com

No-solder connector technologies for trillion-node engine IoT open platform

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation has developed two connector technologies that allow easy, solder-free assembly of IoT nodes, regarded as essential for realization of the Trillion-Node Engine, the open-source IoT platform. Tests of the connector have resulted in positive evaluations. Toshiba will continue to develop them, and use them in a demonstration unit for Toshiba's motor control drivers.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

MediaTek Launches Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture Giving Device Makers Access To More Customized Consumer Experiences

HSINCHU, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MediaTek today announced the Dimensity 5G Open Resource Architecture that provides brands with more flexibility to customize key 5G mobile device features to address different market segments. The open resource architecture gives smartphone brands closer-to-metal access to customize features for cameras, displays, graphics, artificial intelligence (AI) processing units (APUs), sensors and connectivity sub-systems within the Dimensity 1200 chipset.
SoftwareLumia UK

Introducing the new Azure SDK for C++

This month, the Azure SDK team released the new Azure SDK for C++, starting with Azure Core, Identity, and Storage Blobs, Files Shares, and Datalake. We’re excited to share our guides to getting started and working with the latest libraries!. Getting the latest libraries. You can find all of the...
Houston Chronicle

Tartabit IoT Bridge strengthens alignment with Open Mobile Alliance with support of LWM2M 1.1

BARCELONA (PRWEB) June 29, 2021. Today, Tartabit LLC announces the availability of LWM2M 1.1 server support as part of the IoT Bridge LPWAN to Microsoft Azure integration service. In addition, Tartabit is pleased to announce they have joined the Open Mobile Alliance to help improve the specification and further promote adoption of LWM2M as a leading device management technology for low-powered wide-area (LPWA) devices.
BusinessTechCrunch

DevOps platform JFrog acquires AI-based IoT and connected device security specialist Vdoo for $300M

Sunnyvale-based, Israeli-founded JFrog is publicly traded on Nasdaq, where it went public last September, and currently it has a market cap of $4.65 billion. Vdoo, meanwhile, had raised about $70 million from investors that include NTT, Dell, GGV and Verizon (disclaimer: Verizon owns TechCrunch), and when we covered its most recent funding round, we estimated that the valuation was somewhere between $100 million and $200 million, making this a decent return.
VisualStudio Magazine

Java on Azure: Azure Spring Cloud Integrates with New Relic One Performance Monitoring

Microsoft's Java on Azure team announced the integration of New Relic One performance monitoring in Azure Spring Cloud, used to deploy Spring Boot–based microservice applications to Azure. The integration arose from work with enterprise customers migrating their on-premises Spring Boot applications to the cloud, seeking to use familiar application performance...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HPE acquires Zerto to expand HPE GreenLake cloud data services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Zerto in a transaction valued at $374 million. This acquisition expands HPE GreenLake and continues to deliver on HPE Storage’s shift to a cloud-native, software-defined data services business. “Data is now the most critical asset,”...
Softwareaithority.com

Quantiphi To Enable 5G Edge Solutions For Enterprises With Google Cloud

Quantiphi, in partnership with Google Cloud, will deploy intelligent video analytics and low-latency Edge AI solutions enabling smart surveillance, improved customer experience and intelligent operations for 5G service providers and their enterprise customers. Quantiphi, an award-winning AI-first digital transformation engineering company, announced that it will be an Independent Software Vendor...
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

Cloud Desktops For Advanced Security and Disaster Solutions

Is the work-from-home movement creating more cyber threats?. The previous year was challenging for every business. Various teams uprooted their office infrastructures and started working from home. Complete connectivity between groups was created via a series of methods such as online meetings, mobile phone access, and WhatsApp communications. Despite this...
SoftwareInfoworld

How the cloud and big compute are remaking HPC

Roughly 25 years ago, a few open source technologies combined to make a robust, commercial Internet that was finally ready to do business and take your money. Dubbed the LAMP stack (Linux, Apache HTTP Server, MySQL, and PHP/Perl/Python), this open source combination became the standard development stack for a generation of developers.
Softwarethefastmode.com

NVIDIA Taps Arm’s 5G Infrastructure Ecosystem to Build AI-on-5G Platform

NVIDIA recently announced it is extending support for Arm-based CPUs in the NVIDIA Aerial A100 AI-on-5G platform, bringing more choice to the 5G ecosystem. The move will help businesses everywhere easily deploy intelligent services at the edge by enabling the world’s leading OEMs to offer industry-standard servers running highly efficient Arm-based CPUs and NVIDIA AI Enterprise software with Aerial 5G.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Amdocs Intros Open, Low-/No Code-Based Customer Experience Platform

Amdocs last week announced the launch of Experience360, its low-/no-code experience technology foundation, enabling a service provider’s marketers and other business users to create new customer experiences and journeys with little or no IT support. Low-/no-code technology is a visual software development approach that requires little to no coding skill...
SoftwareBeta News

Why IoT developers need access to better tools [Q&A]

Internet of things devices pose a number of challenges for developers, not least security issues and having to work with limited hardware capability. We talked to François Baldassari of connected device specialist Memfault to find out why it may be better if IoT device developers and engineers were to have the kinds of DevOps tools that only software teams have traditionally had access to.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

How to Schedule a Serverless Google Cloud Function to Run Periodically

Do you have some code that needs to be run regularly? Read along to learn how to do this using a serverless function on the google cloud platform (GCP). As a data scientist/engineer, I often have code that needs to run periodically. This could be anything from processing some log files every day at 02:00 pm or running a machine learning model every day at 01:00 am.
Businessmartechseries.com

Tech Mahindra Announces Partnership with TAC Security to Enable Next-Gen Enterprise Security of Customers Globally

Leveraging artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across entire IT stack. Tech Mahindra, a leading digital transformation, consulting and business re-engineering services, announced partnership with TAC Security, the global leader of risk & vulnerability management, to enable next-generation enterprise security for customers globally. The partnership will leverage artificial intelligence and user-friendly analytics to help measure, prioritize, and mitigate vulnerabilities across the entire IT stack.

Comments / 0

Community Policy